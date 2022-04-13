Brazil rises in the ranking of largest exporters; share of global sales is 1.3% | Economy

Brazil rose one position and became the 25th largest exporter of goods in the world, according to an annual report released this Tuesday (12) by the World Trade Organization (WTO), based on global transactions for 2021.

Brazilian exports totaled US$ 281 billion in 2021, which corresponded to an increase of 34% compared to the previous year (US$ 210 billion). As a result, Brazil increased its share of global sales to 1.3%. In 2020, it was in 26th position, with a share of 1.2%.

According to the survey, Brazil has also become the 27th largest importer, with purchases totaling US$ 235 billion in 2021, up 41%. In 2020, it had been the 29th largest buyer in the world.

The increase in Brazilian exports last year was driven by the jump in the prices of “commodities”, with emphasis on the increase in sales of iron ore (72.9%), oil (54.3%) and soybeans (35.3 %).

See below the ranking of the largest exporters:

China remained at the top of the ranking of the largest exporters, with a share of 15.1% of total sales, followed by the United States (7.9%) and Germany (7.3%).

The US, on the other hand, continues to lead the importing countries, with a share of 13%. Following are China (11.9%) and Germany (6.3%).

WTO lowers forecast for global trade growth in 2022

The WTO has now projected a 3% growth in global trade in goods in 2022, below the initial estimate of 4.7%, and 3.4% in 2023, citing the impacts of the War in Ukraine and the sharp increase in commodity prices.

The report by the global trade watchdog said the conflict in Ukraine had crippled the world economy at a critical time as the coronavirus pandemic — and Chinese lockdowns specifically — continued to weigh on the recovery.

“The economic repercussions of this conflict will extend well beyond Ukraine’s borders,”

“It is now clear that the double whammy of the pandemic and the war has affected supply chains, raised inflationary pressures and lowered expectations for growth in production and trade,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement. press interview.

Okonjo-Iweala also warned of a potential food crisis due to disruptions in exports from Ukraine and Russia, both major suppliers of grain and other commodities, which could hit poor nations mainly, including about 35 African importers.

She urged countries to remain committed to the multilateral trading system to avoid the risk of it splitting into two spheres. “I think the costs to the global economy will be quite significant if we do that,” she said.