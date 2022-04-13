Brazilian Medical Association (ABM) is against discontinuing masks: “It’s not time”

Last Monday (11), the president of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), César Fernandes, announced that it is not yet the time to completely put aside the use of the face mask, an item that since 2020 has been used as one of the main means of protection against covid-19. On the occasion, the obstetrician stressed the need to be aware and analyze case by case.

Many places in Brazil have already joined the easing of the use of mask. Initially, this was outdoors, but over time, some states even made it optional for indoor use.

“It is a question of citizenship, not legal. If I am in an environment where I perceive that we are crowded, if I can wear a mask, better. For safety”, says the president of AMB, in an interview with O Globo. For the doctor, there is no problem where there is distance between people, taking into account the high percentage of people with complete vaccination. However, in crowded scenarios, things change.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

masks against covid-19

Several places in Brazil have already abandoned the use of a mask, even indoors (Image: twenty20photos/Envato)

According to the obstetrician, each of us should do an examination of conscience about the use of a mask. “In a football stadium, for example, I think it would be important. Despite being open and having to show proof of vaccination to enter, people are very close. know who the person is. So, why not wear a mask in this circumstance?”, reflects Fernandes.

Last March, Fiocruz explained the risks of relaxing measures against covid-19, going so far as to warn that the “current context of the pandemic in the world requires attention”. The institution pointed out that, despite the expectation of turning the pandemic into an endemic disease, the decision should be better analyzed.

During the interview, the president of AMB still talks about the divergence of ideas with the Federal Council of Medicine, which showed support for the covid-kit: “We see doctors positioning themselves in favor, when it is fully demonstrated that the Covid-kit is not effective . The kit’s supposed effectiveness could make some sense in the early months of 2020, when there was no scientific knowledge.”

Source: The Globe