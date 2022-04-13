Brusque declares emergency situation after increase in dengue cases

Mayor Ari Vequi (MDB) signed, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 12, decree 9,168, which declares a public health emergency throughout the municipal territory due to the increase in dengue cases. With the decree, combating and carrying out the actions of confrontation become more intense.

The city has recorded a significant increase in dengue cases in the last 20 days, reaching 784. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 300 cases to each population group of 100 thousand inhabitants, it is considered a state of emergency in the place.

When signing the decree, the mayor pointed out that the measure aims to facilitate the work of the Department of Health, so that it can act increasingly strong in the fight against dengue. “Within the autonomy of the secretariat, we will be able to advance even more against this epidemic in our city”, he says.

measurements

The Secretary of Health, Osvaldo Quirino de Souza, listed some measures to combat that are now covered with the validity of the emergency decree in public health. “We can hire people on an emergency basis, if the need arises to hire staff, and we can acquire supplies to combat the mosquito, also on an emergency basis”.

In addition, the secretary adds, joint efforts are favored as well as the access of public agents to homes and commercial establishments of people who do not allow the entry of health professionals on their properties. “A person who refuses and there is a strong suspicion that there are outbreaks in the place where he is refusing the entry of the public agent, this server may request the support of the Military Police to access the property and carry out the inspection action”, he comments.

By decree 9.168, the state of emergency in public health in Brusque is valid for 180 days. “We hope that, with these more acute and intense emergency actions, we can effectively combat dengue in our municipality”, concludes Osvaldo.

