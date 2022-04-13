Bus with tourists catches fire in Egypt and leaves at least 10 dead | World

An accident with a tourist bus in southern Egypt left at least ten dead on Wednesday morning (13) . Among them are citizens of the country, France and Belgium.

According to the government of Aswan, in the south of the country, the victims are five Egyptians, four French and one Belgian. The vehicle traveled along a road that would take passengers to the temples of Abu Simbel, a famous tourist spot in the area. The accident, according to authorities, happened near the southern part of the Nile River, when the bus collided with a truck.

After the crash, the bus started to catch fire, according to the local government. In addition to the fatal victims, 14 other people, eight of them French citizens and six others Belgians, were injured and taken to a hospital in the region.

2 of 2 Bus structure damaged by fire after accident that left ten dead in southern Egypt – Photo: AFP Bus structure damaged by fire after accident that left ten dead in southern Egypt (Photo: AFP)

Bus accidents are common in the country.

Also this week, another tourist bus overturned in Egypt, killing two Poles and an Egyptian, on a road near the Red Sea.