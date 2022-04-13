CD Projekt Red will release new DLCs in Cyberpunk 2077

New DLCs will arrive in Cyberpunk 2077!

THE Cyberpunk 2077 did not die! According to CD Projekt Red, new DLCs and correction patches should be released for the game, which has just received its new generation version full of news.

Who said that was Paweł Sasko, designer from Cyberpunk 2077. According to Sasko, Polish developer CD Projekt Red is already working on new DLCs for the game, which had its launch quite shaken due to numerous problems. Unfortunately, the designer did not reveal details about new content.

It is worth remembering that CD Projekt Red is already working on new projects in addition to Cyberpunk 2077 and its DLCs, such as the new The Witcherwhich should use Unreal Engine 5. Check out what the developer’s designer said:

“Unfortunately I can’t say anything about our future plans. I can assure you that we are working on DLCs, we are working on things for you beyond that. That hasn’t changed, we are still improving the game because we are all aware that there is work to be done.” he said.

