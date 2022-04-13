Check out the operation of health care from Wednesday to Sunday (13 to 17/04)

The City Hall of Fortaleza will keep two health posts in operation from Wednesday to Sunday (13 to 17/04) exclusively for routine vaccination. Pharmacies will also be available to the population. The Paulo Marcelo and Messejana stations will be open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Health posts open for routine vaccination from Wednesday to Sunday (13 to 17/04)

Paulo Marcelo Post (Rua Vinte e Cinco de Março, 607 – Downtown)

Messejana Post (Rua Coronel Guilherme Alencar, s/n – Messejana)

Vaccines against influenza (8th vaccination campaign) and measles (24th vaccination campaign) will be available for children (6 months to under 5 years of age – 4 years, 11 months and 29 days). Seniors over 60 and healthcare workers will also be able to get vaccinated against influenza.

flu syndrome

The Prefecture of Fortaleza reinforces that the application of vaccination in adults and children who are positive with Covid-19 follows the recommendation of the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm).

They should only receive the immunizing agent 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Vaccination against Covid-19

In the campaign against Covid-19, from 9 am to 5 pm, the City Hall of Fortaleza continues to apply the immunobiological at the vaccination points published on the City Hall Portal.

Service at UPAs

For urgent care, Fortaleza has 12 Emergency Care Units (UPAs), six of which are managed by the Municipality, all of which are open 24 hours a day, capable of caring for patients with symptoms of medium complexity.

