Chinese battery giant CATL adopts “closed-loop management” against Covid-19

By Brenda Goh

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has implemented a so-called “closed-loop management” system at its main factory to maintain production as the country grapples with a wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The southern Chinese city of Ningde, where CATL is headquartered, has stepped up prevention and control efforts because of a spate of Covid-19 cases, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“At present, to ensure we supply the market to the best of our capabilities, we have adopted strict network management measures for the orderly operation of the Ningde production base,” said CATL. The company is considered the world’s largest supplier of electric car batteries to automakers such as Tesla.

A company representative added that the company started the system on Saturday night and that it has made arrangements for essential workers, who do not usually stay in dormitories within the factory premises, to live there during this time.

China’s “closed-loop management” process is similar to a bubble arrangement, in which workers sleep, live and work in isolation to prevent transmission of the virus. A similar system was used at the Beijing Winter Olympics to isolate event personnel from the public.

General Motors’ joint venture in Shanghai maintained production during the city’s lockdown by implementing such an arrangement at its factory, Reuters reported late last month.

However, the Tesla and Volkswagen joint venture with SAIC Motor had to suspend operations as social isolation restrictions in the city of 25 million people continued.

