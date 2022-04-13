Chrono Cross Remaster performs worse than PS1

Last Saturday (09), Digital Foundry – specialist in gaming technology and hardware reviews – published a video on its official Twitter account showing that the new graphics mode of remaster in Chrono Cross performs less than the original PS1 version. Check it out below:

Although the remaster, which was called Chorno Cross: The Radical Dreamers Editionhas several extras to please fans of this iconic RPG, its graphic quality really seems to be far from expected, with drops in frame rates that can reach 10fps when played on PS5.

It is worth remembering that the game does not have its own version for the new generation, with the test being carried out through backward compatibility, but even with that in mind, Digital Foundry analysts harshly criticized the work carried out by Square Enix on a project that has been extremely long awaited by aficionados of the title.

Now, all we can do is hope that the developers release patch patches that address these graphical issues.

Chorno Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition was released in april 07 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

