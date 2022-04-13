COE releases mask in cities with 60% of people vaccinated with a booster dose

Photos: Ascom/Sesapi

The COE (Emergency Operations Committee against Covid-19) approved, in a meeting held this Tuesday (12), the flexibility of the use of mask in closed environments in municipalities with a minimum percentage of 60% of the population vaccinated with the dose of reinforcement against Covid-19.

In the estimation of the Epidemiological Panel of the State Department of Health (Sesapi), only 52 cities are eligible for the new health rule, which still needs to be published in the Official Gazette of the State to be valid.

“Some municipalities do not have the percentage that some studies put us as ideal for this release and making the use of masks optional, so it was decided that in those municipalities that have a 3rd dose coverage greater than 60%, the use of mask will be optional. in closed environments”, explained Neris Júnior, State Secretary of Health.

According to the current decree, the use of the protection item in open and semi-open environments is already mandatory throughout the state. With the new decision, the mask will remain a requirement in healthcare environments, for immunosuppressed patients and passengers on public or private transport, air and land.

In addition to the discussion on the use of masks, COE members also discussed the preparation of plans to prepare the state and municipalities for the new health reality, such as investments in the hospital network and adaptation of the Natan Portela Hospital, in Teresina, as a unit reference point in case of new outbreaks of the disease.

Another point concerns changes to the Busca Ativa program. “He will now have a new focus, to help municipalities, with technical advice, so that they can achieve 60% vaccine coverage with a third dose, in addition to a guidance plan for the treatment of post-covid patients”, pointed out the manager of the Sesapi.

