“Covid zero” policy works, but not sustainable in the long term | Health

Reproduction / NBC News Man has sample collected for Covid-19 test in China

China recorded, last Sunday (10), more than 27,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new infections are concentrated in the city of Shanghai.

Due to the increase in the circulation of the coronavirus, the Chinese government, adept at the “covid zero” strategy, decreed a lockdown in the metropolis and, currently, more than 26 million Chinese are confined until further notice.

After 3 weeks of strict lockdown, this is how Chinese people in Shanghai spend their nights, screaming through windows in despair. pic.twitter.com/46GU14hFzv — Today in the Military World (@hoje_no) April 11, 2022

The measure provoked revolt in the population, who shouted en masse through the window as a form of protest

), and also raised questions about the effectiveness of government policy in combating Covid.

According to the vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Alexandre Barbosa, the “covid zero” strategy works, but is not sustainable in the long term. This is because, with the easing of security measures, it is natural for the virus to circulate – even more so in a large country like China, where there are no good border control mechanisms. But, the problem doesn’t stop there.

The big question is that, in the Asian country, despite almost 90% of the population being fully vaccinated, most have not been exposed to the virus – and therefore do not have the so-called “hybrid immunity”, the most potent of all. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country, which has more than 1.4 billion inhabitants, has not even registered 500,000 cases of the disease.

“The ‘hybrid immunity’ would be the protection provided by the vaccine combined with exposure to the virus”, says Barbosa. “In this sense, Brazil, which for a long time was the epicenter of the pandemic, nowadays finds itself in a situation of ‘advantage’, among many quotes, as most were vaccinated and many people were infected by Covid. Unfortunately, the The price paid for this was more than 600,000 dead.”

In the Chinese scenario, a second factor to be considered, according to the infectologist, is that the elderly have a very high resistance to the vaccine, possibly due to a cultural issue. Most adhere to Traditional Chinese Medicine, which advocates herbal medicine and uses other medicines as a last resort.

The Chinese government’s vaccination plan was also limited mainly to those between 18 and 59 years of age, on the grounds that there has not been enough testing of the vaccine outside this age group. The measure, considered “of caution”, was adopted in much of China, mainly from the news that 23 elderly people had died in January last year, in Norway, after taking the Pfizer vaccine. Subsequently, the WHO (World Health Organization) concluded that there was no evidence that the deaths were related to the immunizer.

As a result, only 51% of Chinese citizens over 80 years old received two doses of the vaccine, while only 20% of the same group also received the booster dose. The data was reported by Chinese health officials on March 18 during a press conference. Compared to Brazil, for example, 75% of the elderly between 70 and 74 years old took three doses of the vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

“With the majority of the elderly population without a complete vaccination schedule and without having been exposed to the virus, the risk is doubled, as the most vulnerable do not have any type of immunity. In view of this scenario, I argue that, although unsustainable in the long term, the ‘covid zero’ strategy is still the best alternative to be adopted in China”, he says.

