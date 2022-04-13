Critic of Ukraine invasion sentenced to 15 days in prison in Russia

One of the main critics of the Kremlin in Russia, Vladimir Kara-Murza, was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 days in detention for contempt of security forces, his lawyer Vadim Projorov told AFP.

“The court (…) sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza to 15 days in prison, the maximum penalty provided for insubordination to the police,” he said.

The statement of her arrest describes “inadequate behavior by Kara-Murza, who changed direction, quickened her pace and tried to flee when she saw the police,” the lawyer added.

Kara-Murza, 40, is a former journalist close to the opposition Boris Nemtsov, murdered near the Kremlin in 2015, and Mikhal Khodorkovski, a former oligarch turned detractor of President Vladimir Putin.

The reasons why the police were waiting for this opponent in front of his building on Monday night (11) were not communicated, said the defendant’s defender, recalling that his client criticized the military intervention in Ukraine in recent days.

“Evidently, his political stance made the authorities decide to arrest him,” he said.

Russian authorities have reinforced the arsenal of laws against their detractors and publishing news about the Russian military operation in Ukraine, considered false by the government, can carry 15 years in prison.

Kara-Murza, who continues to live in Russia, said he was poisoned twice, in 2015 and 2017, due to his political views.