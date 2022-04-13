‘dead behind the eyes’

Kinder Egg has caused several cases of salmonella in Europe. Photo: Getty Images.

3-year-old girl had fever and drowsiness

Mom shared the story on social media

Kinder Egg is recalled in several countries after cases of salmonella

A mother used social media to report the experience she had with her daughter, who became infected with salmonella after eating a Kinder Egg chocolate. The brand is facing an outbreak of the disease caused by its product in Europe.

The 3-year-old girl was left with a blank, lifeless look after contracting the bacteria, said her mother, Charlotte Wingfield, who shared photos of the girl on her Facebook profile. She stated that she has never seen her daughter so badly. The girl had a fever and felt very sleepy.

“In 96 hours, she’s been awake for about 12 to 14 hours and when she wakes up, it’s like she’s not here. She’s dead behind her eyes and so lifeless, it’s been heartbreaking,” the mother wrote.

She said it is confirmed that the girl has contracted salmonella. Europe has recorded dozens of other cases. Lots of chocolate had to be collected by Ferrero, owner of the Kinder brand. Lots of Kinder Surprise (which is called Kinder Egg in Brazil) were recalled in packs of three units with an expiration date between July 11, 2022 and October 7, 2022.

In addition, the company issued a warning for people not to consume the product if they have purchased it. Ferrero also issued a note stating that the batches were produced at a factory in Belgium, which has already stopped activities.

“Thanks to collaboration with various food safety and public health authorities in Europe, Ferrero has arrived at new data showing genotype matching between reported cases of salmonella contamination in Europe and at the factory in Arlon, Belgium. In this context, Ferrero is suspending operations at its factory in Arlon, Belgium.”

Keep reading

A salmonella infection can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these symptoms begin between six hours and six days after eating contaminated food.

For most people, the infection clears up on its own after a week, but in some cases the condition can get worse. The biggest concern is for children under 5, seniors over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.