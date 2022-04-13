DefenseNet – US RU NATO







Martin Murphy, Julian Olk and

Frank Specht

Handelsblatt

11 April 2022



Berlin Weapons group Rheinmetall is preparing to deliver tanks to Ukraine. This also includes the Leopard 1 main battle tank, as CEO Armin Papperger told Handelsblatt. This is the predecessor to the Leopard 2 currently used by the Bundeswehr “The first Leopard 1 can be delivered in six weeks,” said Papperger. The prerequisite for this is federal government approval.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) stressed on Monday, on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, that Ukraine needs more military material – including heavy weapons. “Now is not the time for excuses, now is the time for creativity and pragmatism,” emphasized Baerbock.

According to Rheinmetall boss Papperger, the armaments group could deliver up to 50 Leopard 1 tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces. These are old stockpiles from other armies. They often return used and discarded equipment to suppliers.

Rheinmetall can deliver Leopard 1 in three months.

The condition of the vehicles is being checked, Papperger said. Delivery could take place through the subsidiary Rheinmetall Italia and take place within a period of up to three months. Ukraine has repeatedly asked Western countries for tanks to repel the Russian attack.

The federal government has so far shown reluctance, for example, with regard to the delivery of Marder-type armored personnel carriers. As the Bundeswehr needs to fulfill its NATO obligations for national and alliance defense, tanks of this type are currently “essential”, a Federal Defense Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

However, Rheinmetall had declared its willingness to deliver 50 to 60 decommissioned Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine. The first 10 to 20 of them could be ready within six weeks, Papperger said. Like Leopard 1, Marder must come directly from Rheinmetall.

Regarding Leopard 1, cautious tones were heard on Monday from the traffic light coalition: “We have to answer two questions: what can we deliver and what do we want to deliver?” said the Greens security policy spokeswoman. in the Bundestag, Sara Nanni, to the Handelsblatt. “And only the first, viability, should be the limiting factor.”

Rheinmetall: Fast tank training possible

However, using a Leopard 1 well and safely is no easy task, emphasized Nanni. “But in this case Ukraine knows better than I do whether it would still help them.”

Defense policy spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group, Marcus Faber, made a similar statement: “The point is that you need to be trained a little more intensively on Leopard 1. But if the Ukrainians want the tank, and that is what they signaled to me, so there must be a way.”

Federal Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) declined to comment on Monday whether approval for the delivery of the tank will be granted. “For good reason, we agreed not to talk about specific weapons deliveries, types and routes,” he said in Berlin.

However, the minister suggested more deliveries to Ukraine. With the decision to support the country with weapons, Germany made a commitment. The obligation to continue to support Ukraine follows, Habeck said. “Weapons must be delivered quickly because the attack by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine is imminent.”

War in Ukraine: Ammunition Acquisition for Leopard Tanks Unclear

According to Papperger, Ukrainian soldiers can be trained to operate the Leopard 1 in just a few days. The prerequisite for this, however, is that they have a certain level of experience. The Rheinmetall boss contradicted claims that training Western tanks for use in Ukraine would take too much time.

It is still unclear where the ammunition for the Leopard 1 will come from. Most countries have deactivated the model, only a few countries, such as Brazil, still have the Leopard 1 equipped with the 105 mm cannon in use. The ammunition issue must be discussed with these nations.

DefenseNet Note – Important information regarding the availability of 105mm ammunition for L7A3 cannons. It shows the trend of the mute towards larger calibers like the 120 and 130 mm.