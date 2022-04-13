Dependent health plan

According to Income Tax rules, it is possible to declare a child or stepchild as a dependent until the age of 21. This period extends to the age of 24, if he is still in higher education or technical school. If your child or stepchild is physically or mentally unable to work, he can be your dependent at any age.

However, if your child turned 22 in 2021, you can still place him or her as a dependent on the IR 2022. Likewise, if your child turned 25 in some month of 2021 and was attending college or a technical course, he would still may be your dependent on the 2022 income tax return.

It is possible to declare the child as a dependent, including the information for the entire year, not just the expenses until his/her birthday. This way, you will still be able to deduct his health plan in full on this year’s statement.

See what deductions are allowed by law

By declaring children as dependents, you can take advantage of some of their expenses to reduce Income Tax or increase your refund. For this, you must opt ​​for the full declaration template. See what deductions are allowed:

Annual deduction per dependent of BRL 2,275.08

Educational expenses of up to BRL 3,561.50 per person (taxpayer, dependent or feeding) in the year.

Medical expenses, unlimited amount.

How to declare the health plan?

If you pay for your child’s health plan, the expenses must be reported on the “Payments Made” form, using the option “26 – Health Plans in Brazil”.

Child’s income needs to be reported

Do not forget that, when declaring your child as a dependent, you must also inform any income received by him, such as salary or alimony. The absence of this information can take your statement to the fine mesh.

Keep all documents used to complete the income tax return for at least five years.