Deputy investigates purchase of R$ 3.5 million in penile prostheses by the Army

Deputy Elias Vaz, from PSB in Goiás, and Senator Jorge Kajuru, from Podemos in the same state, will ask for an investigation by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to determine why the Army bought 60 prostheses. inflatable penises worth R$ 3.5 million.

The Transparency Portal and the Federal Government’s Price Panel point out that three electronic auctions were held last year to buy the products, whose length varies between 10 and 25 centimeters.

The first auction had the purchase of ten prostheses, authorized on March 2, 2021, in the amount of R$ 50,149.72 each, for the São Paulo Military Area Hospital. The supplier was Boston Scientific do Brasil LTDA.

A second auction established, on May 21, 2021, the acquisition of 20 prostheses, at a cost of R$ 57,647.65 each, for the Military Hospital of Campo Grande Area (MS). The supplier was Quality Comercial de Produtos Médicos Hospitalares LTDA.

The third trading session determined, on October 8, 2021, the purchase of 30 prostheses, each budgeted at R$ 60,716.57, for the São Paulo Military Hospital. Lotus Medical Distribuidora e Comércio de Produtos Médicos Eireli was in charge of supplying the units.

The product is indicated for cases of erectile dysfunction. According to Dr. Drauzio Varella’s website, inflatable prostheses can last between 10 and 15 years. There are several cases in court in which health plans were ordered to pay for the implementation of policyholders. Their value usually exceeds R$ 50 thousand.

On Monday (11/4), Vaz asked the Ministry of Defense for an explanation about the purchase of 35,000 Viagra pills to serve the Armed Forces, also identified by him and reported by journalist Bela Megale. The government held eight auctions between 2020 and 2021 to buy the drug, also used to treat erectile dysfunction. Other purchases were made, in much smaller amounts, to pay for baldness medicine.

The MPF was called to investigate evidence of overpricing in the purchase of Viagra. According to a survey carried out by Vaz and Marcelo Freixo, from the PSB in Rio de Janeiro, the overprice index can reach 143% in this case.

Sought, the Ministry of Defense said it would not comment on spending on penile prostheses because the Army has the autonomy to use its resources. The army did not respond to a request for comment. The space is open for demonstrations.

