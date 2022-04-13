Doctors find 2kg gym weight inside patient

The story of a 54-year-old patient from Manaus was so unusual that it deserved a case report published in the scientific platform International Journal of Surgery Case Reports on Wednesday (6/4).

The patient sought the medical service of the capital of Amazonas reporting stomach pains, nausea and difficulty in evacuating. He said he had been experiencing symptoms for two days but did not provide details on what could have caused the condition.

When performing an X-ray examination, doctors found a weight of two kilograms, about 20 centimeters long, like those used in gyms for arm exercises, inside the man.

The dumbbell was between the rectum and the large intestine of the patient, who, after the examination, admitted to having introduced the gym weight into his body for sexual satisfaction.

To remove the object from the patient, the team sedated the man. Initially, the doctors tried to pull the dumbbell with surgical forceps, but as it was not manageable, the removal had to be done by one of the surgeons by hand. After three days of hospitalization, the patient was discharged and is doing well.

In the case report, physicians recall the importance of health professionals taking a careful approach in such situations. According to them, because of embarrassment, the patient often does not reveal the origin of the problem.