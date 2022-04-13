Doctors remove 2kg dumbbell from man’s anus in Manaus; see photos

posted on 04/12/2022 22:29



Retained rectal objects are a rare complaint in the ER – (Credit: Reproduction/Science Direct)

A 54-year-old man from Manaus became a scientific case study, published in Science Direct, international journal of surgical case reports. That’s because he needed to be hospitalized after introducing a 2kg gym weight into his anus.

According to the published study, the male patient arrived at the surgical emergency room with cramping abdominal pain, nausea, small volume vomiting, and interruption in evacuation for about two days. Upon examination, doctors found that he had all vital signs within the normal range and was clinically stable, but his abdomen was distended, that is, swollen.

After physical examinations, blood count, biochemical study and radiography of the abdominal region were requested. The radiograph showed the presence of a foreign body in the shape of a gymnastics dumbbell in “approximate location at the rectosigmoid transition”—between the terminal part of the intestine and the initial part of the rectum. “Due to the patient’s stable clinical condition, with no signs of perforation, the initial rectal approach was chosen,” the publication reported.









object withdrawal

The magazine details that the patient was referred to the surgical center soon after the identification of the gym weight. “Anesthesia was performed, with partial visualization of the foreign body, but without the possibility of extracting the object with grasping instruments”, he informed. These grasping instruments are all those aimed at the function of pinching and holding visceral organs.

With the impossibility of using a surgical forceps, it was decided to manually extract the object without forceps, with difficulties, but with its complete removal. “On review of the procedure site, no active bleeding, mucosal lesions or other complications,” the journal stated.

After the removal, the man remained in post-anesthetic recovery for four hours and was referred to the general surgery ward. He remained hospitalized for three days.





rare complaint

The publication also notes that rectal objects retained in the human body represent a rare complaint in the emergency department, affecting mainly white men between 20 and 40 years of age, the majority being objects of a sexual nature, since the main reason for introducing these objects is to obtain “sexual gratification”.

“A wide variety of rectal objects have been described, with a greater predominance of objects of a sexual nature, followed by glass objects, which must be handled with greater care due to their fragility and risk of injury in case of breakage”, pointed out the study. .

In addition, the publication also warns about the urgency of looking for a hospital when episodes like this happen. “Usually, most patients, out of embarrassment, only present for medical attention after several unsuccessful attempts to remove the object alone, resulting in an average calculated delay of 1.4 days to seek help,” he said.