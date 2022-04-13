down! Dell Inspiron i5 notebook is R$ 550 discount on Amazon

Are you looking for an intermediate notebook to work at home office? On Amazon, the 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron notebook is discounted by BRL 550. At the time of writing, the store has lowered the price from BRL 4,449 to BRL 3,899, a reduction of 12%.
The notebook has a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which allows you to work with slightly heavier programs or do more things at the same time. In addition, it comes with an 8GB of RAM — expandable to 16GB — and a 256GB SSD disk.
In addition to the notebook, Amazon includes in the box a cover for the device, also manufactured by Dell itself. The product can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on the credit card or in cash using the bank slip and Pix.
Learn more about the notebook on offer
Dell Inspiron i15 Laptop
Dell Inspiron i15-3501-U46PC Notebook Kit 15.6″ HD 10th Gen Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB …
BRL 3,999
Notebook technical sheet
- Model: i15-3501-U46PC
- Processor: Intel Core i5-1035G1 (1.2GHz up to 3.6GHz, 6MB cache, 10th Gen)
- RAM memory: 8GB (1x8GB), DDR4, 2666MHz; expandable up to 16GB (2 soDIMM slots, 1 free slot)
- Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Screen: LED-backlit, thin-edge, anti-glare, 15.6 inches (HD resolution 1366 x 768 pixels)
- ports: 2 1st Gen USB 3.2 ports, 1 1st Gen USB 2.0 port, 1 HDMI 1.4 port, 1 RJ-45 network port and 1 SD card reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi and Ethernet
- Keyboard: ABNT2 Standard
- Operational system: Ubuntu Linux
- Color: black
As this is an offer — available until next Sunday (17) — the notebook price can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this promotion.
For other notebook deals, see Dell’s Amazon page: https://amzn.to/3uyqiif
