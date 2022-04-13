Epidemiological bulletin discloses 112 new cases of covid-19

Guarapuava announced this Monday (11), 112 new cases of covid-19, confirmed between April 4 and 10. Thus, since the beginning of the pandemic, the municipality has recorded 46,248 cases of the disease in the municipality. The good news is that there have been no more deaths.

Thus, the average number of admissions to the ward reached 2.50%. In the ICU, the epidemiological bulletin released 3%. The positivity rate, according to the Health Department, is 11%. In addition to the numbers of covid-19, the epidemiological bulletin also showed the number of occurrences of other diseases in the municipality.

According to Health, two people received care against human rabies, one with meningitis and the other with leptospirosis. The attendances for accidents with venomous animals reached 19.

Thus, in the case of a terrestrial animal bitesuch as snakes, scorpions or spiders, professionals recommend washing the wound with soap and water, keeping the victim at rest and seeking medical attention as soon as possible.

VACCINATION

According to the bulletin, 160,402 residents of the municipality had taken the first dose against the virus. In addition, 139,447 took the second and 79,697 the booster dose against covid-19.

On Monday (4) the Ministry of Health the H3N2 Influenza vaccination campaign started. According to the Ministry, this year the immunization will take place between April 4 and June 3, with April 30 being the D-day of mobilization. Since then, according to the bulletin, 100 people have already taken the vaccine.

Read other news on the Portal RSN.



