ES records 9 cases, 4 deaths and announces vaccination for unimmunized adolescents

Photo: André Sobral / PMV





The number of cases of meningococcal meningitis in Espírito Santo this year sparked an alert for the need to vaccinate teenagers between 13 and 19 years old who have not yet been immunized against the disease. The action started this Monday (11), and continues temporarily until the next day. June 30.

According to the Secretary of State for Health, only in 2022, until the 4th of this month, the State had already confirmed nine cases of meningococcal disease. four deaths were registered, presenting a lethality of 44.4%. In 2021, there were four cases and three deaths, and in 2020, five cases and three deaths.

A Technical Note was sent to the 78 municipalities in Espírito Santo by Sesa, which began to provide immunization against meningitis C for adolescents in this age group. This is one of the publics responsible for maintaining the transmission of the disease.

The objective of the measure is to improve vaccination coverage and also promote the protection of the population. The action has the support of the Ministry of Health, Sesa and the Municipal Health Departments.

According to experts, vaccine is the best way to prevent meningitis C

The coordinator of the State Program for Immunizations and Surveillance of Immunopreventable Diseases, Danielle Grillo, said that the immunization will be done with the Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine during the routine of the vaccination rooms, and can be administered at the same time or with any interval of other vaccines.

“Adolescents should attend municipal health services, but we also advise municipalities to carry out extramural actions. Vaccination should take place according to the situation found, as those adolescents who have not yet been vaccinated will receive the dose”.

Municipalities were also asked to reinforce the scope of meningococcal C vaccination coverage in children and with the ACWY (Conjugate) vaccine in 11 and 12-year-old adolescents.

“It is a very important moment for us to be able to immunize our children and adolescents against meningitis, which is a serious disease that can lead to death, but which has the best form of prevention in the vaccine”, reinforced the coordinator.

About vaccines: Meningo C and ACWY

According to Sesa, adolescents and young adults are primarily responsible for maintaining the circulation of the disease in the community. The only way to control meningococcal disease is to maintain high vaccination coverage for both children and adolescents.

THE boy C It is administered to children up to 10 years of age, in a two-dose schedule, at three and five months of age, and a booster dose, preferably, at 12 months of age.

In the case of children who for some reason did not receive the vaccine at the recommended ages, the administration of one dose is indicated until the age of 10 years, 11 months and 29 days.

The meningococcal vaccine ACWY (Spouse) is available for 11 and 12 year olds. Meningococcal C and ACWY vaccines are also offered at the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIE).

See who can receive the vaccine against meningitis C in ES

– Adolescent between 13 and 19 years old, never vaccinated with meningo C or ACWY;

– Adolescent aged 13 to 19 vaccinated with meningo C or ACWY when under 11 years of age.