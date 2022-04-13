European Space Agency releases photos of the Sun in ultra resolution

posted on 04/12/2022 16:16 / updated 04/12/2022 16:22



ESA’s Solar Orbiter mission will face the Sun from the orbit of Mercury at its closest approach – (credit: ESA/ATG medialab)

An ultra resolution photo of the Sun was released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on March 24. The image, taken by the Solar Orbiter satellite, has an area of ​​83 million pixels of 9148 x 9112. To give you an idea of ​​how high the resolution is, this is 10 times the maximum display capacity of a TV set. 4k

This photo features details rarely seen in panoramas of the star king, such as the entire solar disk and its outer atmosphere, including the corona. It is also the first photograph of its kind taken of the sun in the last 50 years. For this, a machine called Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) was used, which uses the wavelength, called Lyman-beta, of the ultraviolet light emitted by hydrogen gas.

Everything that involves this image results in gigantic numbers. The telescope, for example, needed to position itself at a distance of 75 million kilometers from the Sun, halfway between the star and Earth. The final photograph is the result of a mosaic of 25 other images captured in sequence. Each one is a representation of an area of ​​the Sun and took about 10 minutes to take.





An image of Earth is also included for scale, at the 2 o’clock position.

(photo: ESA &NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI team; Data processing: E. Kraaikamp (ROB))





Telescope captures features of the solar surface



Despite the magnitude of the image, Solar Orbiter has given scientists much more than just a picture of the Sun. The equipment that makes up the satellite was also built to collect data from the parent star, from the coronal atmosphere, known as the chromosphere, to a region very close to the surface.

It is possible to see, for example, some dark spots projected out of the star. They characterize regions prone to erupting, causing the phenomenon known as Space Weather Storm. At other wavelengths of ultraviolet light, emitted by different atoms, physicists can observe extremely powerful explosions that occur in deeper layers.





The different wavelengths recorded correspond to different layers in the Sun’s lower atmosphere.

(photo: ESA &NASA/Solar Orbiter/SPICE team; Data processing: G. Pelouze (IAS))





You can also observe one of the star’s most intriguing features: the temperature that rises as the atmospheric layers move away from the center. The common thing is that the further you move away from a hot object, the more the temperature drops. However, the solar corona is at one million degrees Celsius while the surface measures only about 5,000 °C.

The images were taken on March 7, precisely when the Solar Orbiter crossed the Sun-Earth line and the results are in use to calibrate observation systems that are ground-based. On March 26, Solar Orbiter reached another mission milestone: its first near perihelion.





Purple corresponds to hydrogen gas at a temperature of 10,000°C, blue to carbon at 32,000°C, green to oxygen at 320,000°C, yellow to neon at 630,000°C

(photo: ESA &NASA/Solar Orbiter/SPICE team; Data processing: G. Pelouze (IAS))





But this is just the beginning, as the satellite will circle more and more around the central star of the solar system. The expectation is that, over the years, the satellite will orient the field of view to show the polar regions of the Sun, hitherto unobserved by human instruments.