False doctor treated 72 patients in rural Amapá – SelesNafes.com

The young woman investigated for being a doctor came to see 72 patients at the basic health unit of Anauerapucu, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Santana, in Amapá. The information is contained in the complaint sent by the State Public Ministry and which has already been accepted by the courts.

Samantha Valéria Sousa da Costa is being sued for attempted embezzlement (since she did not receive a salary), violation of a health measure (skipped the vaccination line against covid-19), illegal practice of medicine, falsification of public document, use of false document and formal contest, which is when a person commits several crimes from a single action.

Samantha Valéria was 26 years old in March 2021 when she looked for the Health Department of Santana City Hall. The units urgently needed doctors to work in health units at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an inquiry by the Civil Police, among other documents, she presented a diploma from the Federal University of Ceará and was approved in an interview held within the secretariat, being immediately sent to the UBS in Anauerapucu where she would work three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. She is a resident of Bairro Centro, in Santana.

The fraud was discovered days later, when the fake doctor had already seen 72 patients. The way she handled it, always giving simple medications and referring the patient to a clinical doctor (and she would be the clinic) caught the attention of the unit and secretariat employees, who after the scandal changed the hiring protocol.

Sought, the Regional Council of Medicine reported that the professional record that Samantha used actually belonged to another doctor. The Federal University of Ceará also confirmed that Samantha was never a student at the institution. For the MP, there were serious flaws in hiring.

“(…) It did not go through all the necessary procedures, as well as such documents presented were not inspected to attest to its veracity”, commented the prosecutor Hora Coutinho, who signs the criminal action against the false doctor.

“Furthermore, the accused only did not receive the medical fees because the fraud was discovered later, before being able to receive her first payment, which prevented the consummation of the crime of embezzlement, but did not prevent the consummation of the other crimes committed by the denounced,” he added.

During the Civil Police inquiry, she used her constitutional right to remain silent. Judge Moisés Diniz, from the 2nd Criminal Court of Santana, accepted the complaint at the end of last year, but only now Portal SelesNafes.Com had access to the process. The magistrate determined that Samantha keep the address updated so that she is subpoenaed throughout the course of the criminal action.