Federal Revenue and OECD present project for transfer pricing in Brazil — Portuguese (Brazil)

The Internal Revenue Service held today (12), in partnership with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the United Kingdom Government, the general presentation of the new transfer pricing system for Brazil. The event was broadcast live on the institution’s YouTube channel.

For the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, tax auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, “Brazil, represented by the Federal Revenue Service, and the OECD have been developing since 2018 a project to evaluate Brazilian legislation on transfer pricing. In 2019 we published an extensive and in-depth report in which we brought the conclusion of this analysis. Brazil already presents important elements of simplification of its legislation, which enshrines and makes possible greater legal certainty. On the same occasion, we also identified that there were and still are some elements necessary for improvement in order to avoid double taxation and non- taxation, which are elements that are quite detrimental to our goals in terms of transfer pricing and our alignment with OECD guidelines.”

Julio Cesar explained that overcoming these elements still in need of further improvement will enable Brazil to be more attractive to foreign investments, and allow for greater integration of the country into global economic chains and the development, expansion and protection of its tax base.

For the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, “the great advance that we are celebrating today is that, as we succeed in this convergence, we avoid two evils: the evil of excessive taxation, of double taxation that prevents investments; and the evil of evasion, through the transfer of profits to legislation that has more favorable taxation. This is fundamental because it allows us to have an efficiency gain, with effective allocation of investments across this global community that is embracing through the convergence of these practices”.

The Deputy Special Secretary of the Internal Revenue Service, tax auditor Sandro Serpa, closed the meeting by informing that the next step will be the discussion with the private sectors interested in contributing to the improvement of the project.

The event, which was attended by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, tax auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, the director of the Center for Tax Policy and Administration of the OECD, Pascal Saint-Amans, the ambassador interim member of the United Kingdom in Brazil, Melanie Hopkins and the assistant special secretary, tax auditor Sandro de Vargas Serpa, was accompanied, virtually, by more than 700 viewers on the Federal Revenue’s YouTube channel.

Watch the event with translations into Portuguese (left) or English (right):

Click here to access the presentation in Portuguese.

Click here to access the presentation in English.