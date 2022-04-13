FeSaúde Niterói launches public notice for temporary hiring of doctors and Community Health Agents

share tweet share share Email

THE State Health Foundation of Niterói (FeSaúde) opened a Simplified Selection process for the temporary hiring of 77 (seventy-seven) vacancies for the job of doctor and 2 (two) vacancies for the job of Community Health Agent (ACS), and more reserve register, with quantitative, specifications , requirements, rules and conditions established in the Notice and its annexes, aiming to meet the temporary need, and of exceptional public interest, detected in the Family Doctor Program (PMF) and in the Street Clinic.

According to the FeHealththe professionals will be hired under the Consolidation of Labor Laws – CLTfor a specified period, for the initial period of up to 12 months, which may be extended for an equal period.

The public notice and its annexes are available for consultation on the FeSaúde portal (https://fesaude.niteroi.rj.gov.br/processos-seletivos), with all the information about the selection process, including in relation to registration, classification of candidates, resources, final result and call.

The simplified selection process aims to guarantee assistance to the population of Niteroi until a new public contest is held, in view of the non-fulfillment of the aforementioned vacancies in Public Contest nº. 001/2020 carried out by FeSaúde.













