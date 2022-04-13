Find out how the task force to combat dengue in Blumenau will work

On the afternoon of Tuesday, the 12th, members of the municipal secretariats and representatives of the security forces of Blumenau held the second meeting of the Situation Room and defined action strategies to combat dengue.

The work will be intensified this Wednesday and Thursday, the 13th and 14th, from 8 am to 1 pm, in a cleaning effort in the Escola Agrícola neighborhood – in the regions of Vila Bromberg and Vila Feliz. On the 18th, the teams return to the locations to check the situation.

In the external action, agents of endemic diseases will collect materials and debris in homes. The teams will receive support from the 23rd Infantry Battalion and teams from the Department of Urban Conservation and Maintenance (Seurb) and the Autonomous Municipal Water and Sewage Service (Samae) that will be responsible for transporting the materials.

Residents of these two locations who have waste and debris for disposal will be able to place the items in front of their properties for collection. In the coming days, new locations will be covered with other actions.

The Secretary of Health Promotion, Marcelo Lanzarin highlights the importance of the work. “The Situation Room allows us to develop joint actions with the most diverse forces in the municipality to act in these most critical regions. At the moment, about four neighborhoods concentrate approximately 70% of outbreaks and cases. So this week the teams will already be on the streets to intensify the fight against the Dengue mosquito”, he says.

Of the 35 neighborhoods in the city, 17 are considered infested and are monitored daily. They are: Água Verde, Centro, Do Salto, Escola Agrícola, Garcia, Fortaleza, Itoupavazinha, Itoupava Norte, Itoupava Seca, Jardim Blumenau, Ponta Aguda, Salto do Norte, Tribess, Velha, Velha Central, Vila Nova and Victor Konder.

denunciations

The population can also report places with possible mosquito outbreaks, by contacting the Dengue Fighting Program, through the OuvidorSUS on phone 156 (option 4) or by phone 3381-7770. The service is available from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Dengue in numbers

From January until this Monday, the 11th, Blumenau records 2,013 outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. There are 1,617 notifications. Of these, 351 are confirmed cases, with 10 imported cases and 330 autochthonous, that is, contracted in Blumenau. Another 1,220 cases are considered suspicious and are awaiting test results. In the same period last year, the municipality registered 1,342 outbreaks – which represents an increase of 50% from one year to the next.

Dengue admissions

This Monday, the 11th, 21 residents of Blumenau were admitted to hospitals in the city. Of this total, 19 are in the ward and two are in the ICU. All are considered suspected cases of Dengue, awaiting the result of the laboratory test. Of the two suspected dengue deaths, one has already been ruled out. The other remains under investigation by the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance team.

Emergency Situation Decree

Last Friday, the 8th, the City Hall of Blumenau published Decree No. of Dengue, Yellow Fever, Chikungunya and Zika Virus.

The document provides for the contracting, for a determined time, of servers and contracting of services to act in the fight against Dengue. In addition to visits to public and private properties to eliminate mosquitoes and their breeding sites.

Also according to the decree, municipal teams are authorized to enter public and private properties, in cases of abandonment, denial of access or absence of a person who can allow the access of a public agent, regularly designated and identified, when it proves essential. for disease containment. The decree is valid for 180 days.

Actions to Combat Dengue

10th Military Police Battalion

It will be able to contribute to the safety of professionals in the fight against endemic diseases and inspection during their exercise of actions, mainly in service in areas considered more violent.

23rd Infantry Battalion

During the cleaning efforts in the regions of the Agricultural School, Água Verde, Garcia, Itoupava Norte, the Battalion will assist in visits to homes, together with the Endemic Combat Agents.

3rd Military Fire Battalion

Provision of support to SAMU for referring patients diagnosed with the disease in cases of Urgency or Emergency to Hospital Misericórdia. Carry out daily inspections at the CBMSC in Blumenau in order to eliminate possible breeding sites for Aedes aegypti. Make available in extraordinary cases that require specific equipment from the CBMSC and the support of the garrison in service to carry out inspections.

Municipal Health Council

Engagement of Local and Regional Health Councils with the population on the importance and way of preventing the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Municipal Administration Office (Sedead)

Standardize and distribute materials about the actions to combat dengue to which the secretariats were designated; Increase the level of information among servers about the transmission of the disease and identification of symptoms, so that they can share it in their social life; Implement courses on the subject to be taught on training management; Weekly inspect and clean the internal and external areas and the surroundings of public facilities, according to Decree No. 10.882, of February 5, 2016, Art. 1, § 2.

Autonomous Municipal Water and Sewage Service (Samae)

Carry out repairs to open pipes on public roads so there is no proliferation of the vector; Receipt and destination of rubble removed from places where cleaning is carried out; Weekly inspect and clean the internal and external areas and the surroundings of public facilities, according to Decree No. 10.882, of February 5, 2016, Art. 1, § 2.

Secretary of Civil Defense (Sedeci)

Assist in the management and coordination of actions in the Situation Room.

Municipal Department of Education (Semed)

Carry out educational actions as a transversal axis of the topic addressed – Aedes aegypti; Carry out actions to eliminate potential breeding grounds in all Schools and CEIs, continuous in accordance with Decree No. 10.882, of February 5, 2016, Art. 1, § 2.

Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability (Semmas)

Carry out inspections in preservation areas where improper waste disposal occurs and promote correct disposal; Weekly inspect and clean the internal and external areas and the surroundings of public facilities, according to Decree No. 10.882, of February 5, 2016, Art. 1, § 2.

Municipal Health Department (Semus)

Assist in the development of works: Primary Care: Medical assistance and collection of materials for analysis of suspected cases; Epidemiological Surveillance: Arrangement of prevention and combat actions, consolidation of data from suspected case notifications and technical guidance; Sanitary, Environmental and Worker’s Health Surveillance: Assist in the distribution of educational materials in the inspection actions of sanitary and environmental surveillance and in the Worker’s Health carry out inspection actions in relation to the fight against the mosquito in companies with coverage area according to focus maps; Weekly, inspect and clean the internal and external areas and the surroundings of public facilities, according to Decree No. 10.882, of February 5, 2016, Art. 1, § 2.

Secretary of Urban Planning (Seplan)

Carry out inspection of vacant lots and places with invasion where improper waste disposal occurs and promote correct disposal; Provide notifications to owners of abandoned properties so that they can clean/maintain the areas. Subsidize information on vacant lots and buildings in ruins listed in the Real Estate Registry of the municipality so that they are subject to inspections by Organs competent bodies. As demands are identified, we ask that they be forwarded to us so that we can take the necessary measures; Weekly inspect and clean the internal and external areas and the surroundings of public facilities, according to Decree No. 10.882, of February 5, 2016, Art. 1, § 2.

Municipal Department of Traffic and Transport (Seterb)

Provide a team of traffic agents to support joint actions in the other agencies involved; Weekly inspect and clean the internal and external areas and the surroundings of public facilities, according to Decree No. 10.882, of February 5, 2016, Art. 1, § 2.

Municipal Department of Communication (Secom)

Expand the dissemination of awareness actions and joint efforts programmed by the Situation Room; Disseminate specific lives and podcasts on actions to combat Dengue; Disseminate videos and arts with a boost on social networks; Develop an informative booklet for dissemination in schools; Create arts about the collective efforts – for sending in groups of messaging applications; Intensify the update of Dengue numbers in Blumenau, according to data from Semus.

