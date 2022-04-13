First lady asks the world not to get used to their pain

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, called on Tuesday (12) that the world not “get used to the pain” of the country in the midst of the conflict with Russia. The war between the countries reached its 48th day today.

The main thing for Ukraine today is that the whole other world hears us and sees us, and it is important that our war does not become ‘habitual’, so that our victims do not become statistics. That’s why I communicate with people through foreign media. Don’t get used to our pain! Olena Zelenska, wife of Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with CNN International.

Olena also declared that he will no longer approach Russians to explain the situation, according to Ukraine, that Putin’s country provoked with the invasion on February 24.

“But the problem is that Russians don’t want to see what the whole world sees, [para] feel more comfortable. After all, it’s easier to say, ‘It’s all fake’ and go get your coffee than it is to read the story of a certain person who died, look at their grieving relatives and friends.”

And he added: “(…) How to make the Russians see this? I’m more and more inclined to think that, unfortunately, they are somehow blind to belief. They don’t want to hear and see”.

In the interview, conducted by e-mail, the first lady reported that she spent a month talking to her husband only by phone. Married to Zelensky since 2003, Olena said she is in hiding with her daughter, Sacha, 17, and Kyrylo, 9, while her husband and his team live in the president’s office.

“Due to the danger, my children and I were banned from staying there,” he told the American broadcaster.

When asked about being one of the main targets of Russians after Zelensky, she said that the entire Ukrainian society is in the crosshairs of Vladimir Putin’s country.

“For some reason I’m asked this question constantly. But if you look closely, it’s clear that every Ukrainian is a target for the Russians: every woman, every child. Those who died the other day from a Russian missile [enquanto] trying to evacuate from Kramatorsk were not members of the presidential family, they were just Ukrainians. So the number one target for the enemy is all of us.”

Finally, Zelensky’s wife thanked Ukrainian society, including women, for helping the country in the conflict.

“(…) When the attack took place, we did not become a ‘frightened crowd’, as the enemy expected. No. We became an organized community. Immediately, the political and other controversies that exist in all societies disappeared. came together to protect their home. I see examples every day and I never get tired of writing about it. Yes, Ukrainians are amazing.”

