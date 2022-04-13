First lady asks the world not to get used to their pain

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, called on Tuesday (12) that the world not “get used to the pain” of the country in the midst of the conflict with Russia. The war between the countries reached its 48th day today.

The main thing for Ukraine today is that the whole other world hears us and sees us, and it is important that our war does not become ‘habitual’, so that our victims do not become statistics. That’s why I communicate with people through foreign media. Don’t get used to our pain! Olena Zelenska, wife of Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with CNN International.

Olena also declared that he will no longer approach Russians to explain the situation, according to Ukraine, that Putin’s country provoked with the invasion on February 24.

“But the problem is that Russians don’t want to see what the whole world sees, [para] feel more comfortable. After all, it’s easier to say, ‘It’s all fake’ and go get your coffee than it is to read the story of a certain person who died, look at their grieving relatives and friends.”

And he added: “(…) How to make the Russians see this? I’m more and more inclined to think that, unfortunately, they are somehow blind to belief. They don’t want to hear and see”.

Map Russia invades Ukraine - 26.02.2022 - Arte UOL - Arte UOL
Image: UOL Art

In the interview, conducted by e-mail, the first lady reported that she spent a month talking to her husband only by phone. Married to Zelensky since 2003, Olena said she is in hiding with her daughter, Sacha, 17, and Kyrylo, 9, while her husband and his team live in the president’s office.

“Due to the danger, my children and I were banned from staying there,” he told the American broadcaster.

When asked about being one of the main targets of Russians after Zelensky, she said that the entire Ukrainian society is in the crosshairs of Vladimir Putin’s country.

“For some reason I’m asked this question constantly. But if you look closely, it’s clear that every Ukrainian is a target for the Russians: every woman, every child. Those who died the other day from a Russian missile [enquanto] trying to evacuate from Kramatorsk were not members of the presidential family, they were just Ukrainians. So the number one target for the enemy is all of us.”

Finally, Zelensky’s wife thanked Ukrainian society, including women, for helping the country in the conflict.

“(…) When the attack took place, we did not become a ‘frightened crowd’, as the enemy expected. No. We became an organized community. Immediately, the political and other controversies that exist in all societies disappeared. came together to protect their home. I see examples every day and I never get tired of writing about it. Yes, Ukrainians are amazing.”

Russia’s War with Ukraine Enters 48th Day; see images

12.Apr.2022 - At least one body was found during the search of destroyed properties in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, after the withdrawal of Russian forces - Reproduction/Facebook/MNS.GOV.UA

12.Apr.2022 – At least one body was found during the search of destroyed properties in Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, after the withdrawal of Russian forces

12.Apr.2022 - In Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, emergency service teams search and analyze places hit by attacks after the Russian withdrawal from the region - Reproduction/Facebook/MSN.GOV.UA

12.Apr.2022 – In Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine, emergency service teams search and analyze places hit by attacks after the Russian withdrawal from the region

Apr 12, 2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Vostochny cosmodrome in eastern Russia - Yevgeny Biyatov/Sputnik/AFP

Apr 12, 2022 – Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Vostochny cosmodrome in eastern Russia

Apr 12, 2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on arrival at Vostochny cosmodrome in eastern Russia - Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

Apr 12, 2022 – Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on arrival at Vostochny cosmodrome in eastern Russia

12.Apr.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome in eastern Russia - Disclosure/Presidency of Belarus

Apr 12, 2022 – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome in eastern Russia

Apr 12, 2022 - A man walks past the Kharkiv Regional Institute of the National Academy of Public Administration, which was destroyed during Russian bombing as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Apr 12, 2022 – A man walks past the Kharkiv Regional Institute of the National Academy of Public Administration, which was destroyed during Russian bombing as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Apr 12, 2022 - People gather around the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Roman Tiaka, 47, who was killed during the Russian invasion, in Stebnyk, Lviv region, western Ukraine - Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Apr 12, 2022 – People gather around the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Roman Tiaka, 47, who was killed during the Russian invasion, in Stebnyk, Lviv region, western Ukraine

Apr 12, 2022 - Families walk on a platform on their way to board a train at Slovyansk central station in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region - Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP

Apr 12, 2022 – Families walk on a platform on their way to board a train at the central station in Slovyansk, in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

A man appears in the picture saying goodbye to a woman at the central train station of Slovyansk, in Donbass, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine - RONALDO SCHEMIDT/ AFP

A man appears in the picture saying goodbye to a woman at the central train station of Slovyansk, in Donbass, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

A man bids farewell to his wife at Slovyansk central train station in Donbass amid Russian invasion of Ukraine - RONALDO SCHEMIDT/ AFP

Man bids farewell to his wife as he at Slovyansk central train station in Donbass amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

A woman cries on a bus as people leave the central station in Slovyansk, in the Donbass region - RONALDO SCHEMIDT/ AFP

A woman cries on a bus as people leave the central station in Slovyansk, in the Donbass region.

A Ukrainian military man looks at the destruction after a bombing in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv - Sergey BOBOK/AFP

A Ukrainian military man looks at the destruction after a bombing in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv

