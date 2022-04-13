Florianópolis declares emergency due to dengue; understand

The city hall of Florianópolis declared a situation of emergency due to the infestation by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The decree was signed by Mayor Topázio Silveira Neto this Tuesday (12) and extends for 180 days.

The document lists the numbers recently recorded in the municipality and notes the “existence of an abnormal situation” of dengue cases.

This year, more than 3500 foci of Aedes aegypti were identified and 329 autochthonous cases were diagnosed. As listed, the neighborhood with the highest numbers is Itacorubi, with 169 cases registered among residents.

Next comes Agronomic with 33 cases, Córrego Grande with 18 cases and Centro with 11.

Also according to what was signed by the Executive, the numbers for 2022 “are much higher than those recorded in previous years, with a significant change in the epidemiological profile”.

The result of the last LIRAa (Rapid Infestation Index Survey for Aedes aegypti) carried out in March in the municipality indicated a high risk of transmission in the municipality of Florianópolis.

The Executive also created a Monitoring Commission in order to speed up and designate work to combat mosquito outbreaks.

Capital population needs to redouble care with dengue mosquito outbreaks

The epidemic has been gaining strength across the state. Santa Catarina has 45 municipalities with high risks of dengue, with 21 of them in the West region. There are 33 cities with medium risk and 22 with low risks for the transmission of the disease.

Identified employees and sanitary violation

The municipality promises to publicize the presence of public agents responsible for monitoring and combating the outbreak. Agents must be uniformed and identified.

Failure to comply with measures to deal with the emergency situation constitutes a sanitary infraction.

Dengue SC

Weekly, Dive/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance) publishes an epidemiological bulletin with details of cases and deaths by region. The latest document shows that 9,422 dengue cases were confirmed in 2022, of which 7,515 were transmitted within Santa Catarina.

According to the city hall, 245 people are infected with dengue

Eight deaths from dengue were confirmed in the municipalities of Brusque, Caibi, Chapecó, Criciúma, Itá, Romelândia and Xanxerê. Health agencies are still investigating nine deaths with suspected dengue fever.

High risk counties

The municipalities with a high risk of contamination are, in alphabetical order: Abelardo Luz; Fresh Water; Cold Waters; Anchieta; Camboriú Bathhouse; Beautiful Bar; Good Jesus; Good Jesus of the West; Caibi; Camboriú; Ere Field; High Mountain Range; Cunha Pora; Cunhataí.

The municipalities Faxinal dos Guedes, Formosa do Sul, Guarujá do Sul, Irati, Itajaí, Jaborá, Jardinópolis, Joinville, Lajeado Grande, Modelo, Navegantes, Nova Erechim, Novo Horizonte, Palma Sola, Passos Maia, Pinhalzinho, Planalto are also under alert. Alegre Porto Belo and Wealth.

The municipalities of Santa Terezinha do Progresso, São Bernardino, São Carlos, São Domingos, São Miguel da Boa Vista, São Miguel do Oeste, Sombrio, Tigrinhos, União do Oeste, Vargeão and Xaxim complete the list of high risk for dengue.