Frightened by the onslaught, passengers beg to leave the plane; video – Prism

A disturbing video filmed aboard a JetBlue flight captured passengers begging to get off the plane in Newark. They were scared after several failed attempts to land at JFK Airport in neighboring New York during bad weather.

“I’m not getting back on the air,” a passenger is heard yelling at flight attendants in the cabin.

Another man in a white shirt and navy coat is seen begging to get off the plane, which the airline said was scheduled to land at JFK after a flight from Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday.

“My children are panicking,” the man shouts. “We have to get off this plane. It’s dangerous!”

The aircraft had to make several turns (orbits) before landing, as shown by the RadarBox flight monitoring platform.

And when he tried, he had to lunge due to bad weather. The various attempts frightened the passengers.

“We have already tried to land four times […] we’re scared to fly, we want to come down!”

At that moment, another passenger insists on wanting to get off and says he doesn’t mind going to jail (in case he was breaking any air transport rule).

The passenger in the white shirt and navy blue jacket then adds: “I don’t want to go to jail, but it’s not right,” he said.

“I don’t care about JFK — it’s our lives! People are sick back there, people are passing out, people are vomiting! A little respect for human beings!” The man continues as other passengers also talk about wanting to disembark.

The plane was an Airbus A321-231, registration N973JT, in operation for three years.

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski told The New York Post that Flight 1852 was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport “due to the weather” over JFK.

“Without proper customs processing available for the Newark flight, the aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes and, as the weather improved, departed again for JFK, where it landed safely,” he said in an email.



