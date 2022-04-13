Funeas takes over the management of the Regional Hospital from May 1

As of May 1, the State Health Care Foundation (Funeas) will manage the Regional Hospital (HR) of Guarapuava. The information is from state deputy Artagão Jr (PSD). In February of this year, the Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto had already advanced this possibility to Portal RSN..

At the time, he reassured the Region about the management of the Regional Hospital. According to the secretary, until April the institution would remain under the management of Hospital Erasto Gaertner, since the contract ends on the 30th of this month. So, as of May, it could be transferred to Funeas. That’s because the initial contract with Erasto Gaertner ended on December 31. But there was an extension due to the pandemic.

According to the information, for the new management, the hiring of employees will be outsourced. The bidding processes are in progress. During the management transition, the hospital will not close and will remain operational. Thus, on April 30, the professionals hired by Erasto Gaertner leave and the new team from Funeas enters.

OTHER DISEASES

Thus, in addition to covid-19, from May the Regional Hospital will begin to treat patients with other diseases. Due to the drop in covid-19 care with vaccination, the HR should start to occupy beds also with patients being treated for other pathologies. At first there will be 10 ICU beds and 20 infirmary. The monthly cost to maintain this structure with few services running will be R$ 2.881 million.

Still according to the information, there is no estimate at the moment of the costs for the full operation of the hospital. However, this amount will be higher than what is transferred individually to São Vicente and Santa Tereza hospitals (Virmond Institute). The latter, for example, has nine ICU beds and makes 150 deliveries per month on average, all through the SUS, in addition to attending Urgent and Emergency. The monthly transfer is R$ 1.7 million.

IN THE FUTURE

As forecast, in the future with the implementation of other services, the monthly cost should increase. Since July 2020, the Regional Hospital has started to treat patients with covid-19, after the completion of the first phase of works. Finally, the HR will not compete with the hospitals in operation in Guarapuava. It will work with the implementation of other services for the city, in addition to the services already offered by philanthropic hospitals contracted by the State.

When fully operational, the Guarapuava structure will act as a reference for Urgency and Emergency to serve the 20 municipalities of the 5th Health Regional. According to the proposal, the profile is aimed at orthopedics and trauma. Also, general surgery and medical clinic, in addition to psychiatric beds, one of the main demands of the Region.

