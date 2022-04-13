Game Anno 1800 is free to play from April 12-19 on the Epic Games Store

Game can be purchased for R$ 63.99 until April 19

THE Epic Games Store is offering a free week for PC gamers to play and test the game year 1800developed by Ubisoft. Interested parties can install the game through the Epic Games and play until April 19th.

year 1800 is a strategy and city building game, whoever enjoys this testing phase will be able to acquire the title in Epic Games Store with a 60% discount, at the price of R$ 63.99 until April 19, the same day that the free trial ends. The normal price of the game on the platform is R$ 159.99.

“THE DAWN OF A NEW ERA: Prove your skills as you create great cities, plan logistics networks, colonize exotic new continents, send expeditions across the world, and dominate adversaries through diplomacy, trade, or war.



A CLASSIC ANNO EXPERIENCE: It includes a story-driven campaign mode, customizable sandbox mode, and a classic Anno multiplayer experience.

NEW ERA, NEW FEATURES: Like expeditions around the world in search of fame and fortune and a new resource of manpower.

Team up with up to three friends to build the industrial empire of your dreams in Anno 1800’s new co-op mode.”

Check below the specifications needed to run the game.



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Settings corresponding to 1080p with low presets – 60 FPS

Processor: 3.2GHz Intel i5-4460, 3.1GHz AMD Ryzen3 1200

Video Card: 2GB NVIDIA GTX 670, 2GB AMD Radeon R9 270X

Memory: 8 GB

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

Settings corresponding to 1080p with high presets – 60 FPS

Processor: 3.5GHz Intel i5-4690K, 3.5GHz AMD Ryzen5 1500X

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB, AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB

Memory: 8 GB

Do you intend to play year 1800 this free week? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Epic Games Store