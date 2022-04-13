General Known As “The Butcher Of Syria” To Lead New Phase Of Russian Invasion

Nearly 50 days after the start of the Russian invasion, President Vladimir Putin continues to regroup his forces in southern Ukraine and analysts believe he will launch the biggest attack by Russia’s army since the war began.

And the news announced by Moscow is that Russian troops will now be commanded by General Alexandr Dvornikov, known as “the butcher of Syria”, personally chosen by President Vladimir Putin to lead the attack in which he intends to take full control of the strategic region of Donbas, with support from pro-Russian separatist forces in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Dvornikov doesn’t have that nickname by chance. He is especially known for his bloody actions and attacks against the civilian population in Syria, the country to which he was sent in 2015 by Putin to support President Bashar al Assad in the civil war.

During the war in Syria, forces under his command were repeatedly accused of bombing hospitals and civilian neighborhoods, mainly in Aleppo.

“Bashar al Assad is not the only one who should be held responsible for the murder of civilians in Syria, there is also a Russian general. He was the commander of military operations, that means he’s behind the murder of Syrian civilians, he gave orders,” Rami Abdulrahman, head of the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told The New York Times.

After the war in Syria, Dvornikov received the title of the Russian Federation for his contributions and currently serves as the commander of the Southern Military District.

READ TOO: Digital influencers are arrested after shooting with two dead at a luxury inn in Bahia

Since the start of the fighting, it is estimated that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in Mariupol alone enemy forces may have asked for tens of thousands of troops.

chemical warfare

Zelensky warned on Tuesday that Russia could use chemical weapons in its attacks.

Zelensky’s statement came after reports on Monday, as yet unconfirmed, that Russian soldiers had used chemical weapons in the port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for weeks.

“I would like to remind world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And even at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to Russian aggression much harder and faster,” said the president, who did not confirm Mariupol’s information.