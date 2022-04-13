Germany would enter recession as Russian gas supply cut off

Germany would enter a recession in 2023 if Russian gas supplies were immediately cut off by the war in Ukraine, the country’s top economic forecasters said.

In 2023, the Gross Domestic Product of the largest European economy would shrink by 2.2% if the Russian gas supply, on which Germany depends to a large extent, were cut off, the six organizations said (DIW, IFO, IfW, IWH and RWI). .

The cumulative loss of GDP in 2022 and 2023 would reach 220 billion euros ($238 billion), or 6.5% of annual wealth, they explain.

“If gas supplies are interrupted, the German economy is threatened by a severe recession,” said Stefan Kooths, vice president of the IfW.

GDP would fall by 5% in the second quarter of 2023, before a recovery later in the year.

The possible Russian gas embargo is the subject of intense debate among EU member states.

Germany is one of the main opponents of the immediate interruption of imports because it considers that the country’s economic and social peace is at stake.

The German government, which before the war in Ukraine received more than 55% of its energy from Russia, has already reduced the quota to 40% and is struggling to find alternative suppliers.

Germany does not expect to be able to give up Russian gas until mid-2024. In late March, the government activated the first tier of its emergency plan to secure natural gas supplies in the face of the threat of Russian supply disruption.