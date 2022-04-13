Giant comet is heading our way

A huge comet – approximately 130 kilometers in diameter, little more than the distance between Recife and João Pessoa – is coming from the edge of the Solar System towards us at about 35,400 kilometers per hour. Fortunately, it will never come closer than 1.6 billion kilometers from the Sun (a little farther than that between Earth and Saturn), which will occur in 2031.















So the researchers used Hubble to take five pictures of the comet on January 8, 2022, and incorporated radio observations of the comet into their analyses.

discovered by chance

The comet is now less than 3.2 billion kilometers from the Sun and in a few million years it will return to its nesting site in the Oort cloud, Jewitt said.

Comet C/2014 UN271 was first observed by chance in 2010, when it was 4.83 billion kilometers from the Sun. Since then, it has been intensively studied by ground and space telescopes.

The challenge in measuring this comet was how to determine the solid core of the massive coma – the dusty cloud of dust and gas – that enveloped it. The comet is currently too far away for its nucleus to have sufficient visual resolution by Hubble. Instead, the Hubble data show a spike of bright light at the core’s location. Hui and his colleagues made a computer model of the surrounding coma and adjusted it to fit the Hubble images. So they subtracted the glow from the coma, leaving the core behind.

Hui and his team compared the core’s brightness with previous radio observations of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or Alma, in Chile. The new Hubble measurements are close to previous Alma size estimates, but convincingly suggest a darker core surface than previously thought.

“It’s big and blacker than coal,” Jewitt said.

Virtually invisible structure

The comet has been heading towards the Sun for over 1 million years. The Oort cloud is believed to be the nesting site for trillions of comets. Jewitt thinks the Oort cloud extends from a few hundred times the distance between the Sun and Earth to at least a quarter of the distance of the closest stars to our Sun, in the Alpha Centauri system.

Oort cloud comets were thrown out of the Solar System billions of years ago by the gravitation of massive outer planets, according to Jewitt. Distant comets travel back to the Sun and planets only if their orbits are disturbed by the gravitational tug of a passing star, the professor said.

