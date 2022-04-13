Google Multisearch is out, the tool for more tangled searches

Google has started to provide a new way of doing searches that promises to make even the most complicated searches easier. Named “Google Multisearch”, the novelty works on mobile and in conjunction with the Google Lens tool.

The idea is to allow the user to search using texts and images at the same time. From an image search in the Google search app or a photo taken on a cell phone, it is possible to ask questions about what you see, refining the search by color, brand or visual attribute.

As Google exemplified, when searching for a specific model of a dress, for example, it would be possible to use the new feature to search for the same model of the garment, but with a different color, as in the video below.

Google Multisearch uses improved AI

In addition to Google Images, you can take a picture of a dining set and use multisearch to find a matching table. And if you’re not sure how to care for a specific plant, just photograph it and search for “care instructions”.

The company explains that the new tool is possible thanks to new advances in artificial intelligence, which now has the ability to understand the world in a more natural and intuitive way. Google also promises a future enhancement of this feature, allowing better results for “every question you can think of”.

For now, the feature is in beta (testing) and available only in the United States. There is still no information on when the new function will be available in Brazil.

