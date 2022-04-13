Health Department warns of increase in tuberculosis cases in Linhares

The Municipal Tuberculosis Control Program, which works at the Center for Attention to Health Policies (NAPS), recorded an increase in the number of cases of the disease in the municipality of Linhares compared to last year. In March 2021, there were 150 calls. This year, in the same month, 200 people have already been assisted by the program’s health teams.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs, although it can affect other organs and/or body systems. The disease is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis or Koch’s bacillus (named after Dr. Robert Koch, discoverer of the cause of the disease). It is transmitted through contact of the person carrying the bacillus with another individual through the inhalation of particles that are suspended in the air.

The main symptom is cough. The person can cough for months, without, however, thinking about tuberculosis. Other symptoms include lack of appetite, weight loss, and night sweats accompanied by a low-grade fever, which is more common in the late afternoon. There may be greenish, yellowish or bloody phlegm.

Cases in Linhares

Currently, 42 patients are being treated at Naps. Of these, 10 were diagnosed in the first quarter of 2022, among the approximately 200 visits/month. Treatment is free.

Tuberculosis remains the deadliest infectious killer in the world. Every day, more than 4,000 people lose their lives to tuberculosis and around 30,000 become sick with this preventable and curable disease.

In Linhares, the Tuberculosis Control program aims to reduce morbidity and mortality and disease transmission in the municipality. To this end, it guarantees access to diagnosis, treatment and cure for each patient, in addition to protecting populations vulnerable to the disease and its multidrug-resistant forms.

The program also has diagnosis, treatment and evaluation of contacts (people who live in the same house). Follow-up includes psychological and social support for the patient and their families.

The director of Naps, Kessy Bonicenha Brunetti, draws attention to the patient who usually has a complaint of three weeks in a row or more of coughing up phlegm or not to look for a health unit or Naps itself on demand to perform the exams. and confirm or not the diagnosis. “The doctor will evaluate the case and determine the time and type of treatment needed for each patient on an individual basis,” she explained.

Tuberculosis treatment

Treatment is carried out for a minimum of six months. In the case of a positive patient, it is important to carry out screening, because as the contagion is from person to person – normally transmitted by secretion, such as saliva – it may be that people in direct contact may also have the disease. It is important that they then seek the health service. From 15 days after the start of treatment, the individual no longer transmits the disease.

To raise public awareness of the devastating health, social and economic conditions of tuberculosis, and intensify efforts to end the global epidemic of the disease, World Tuberculosis Day, celebrated on March 24, was instituted. On this day, various actions are performed. In Linhares, for example, Naps distributed educational pamphlets and passed on several guidelines on the disease to people who were in the center, on this date, this year.

At Naps, the Municipal Tuberculosis Control Program has six professionals on the team: a doctor, a nurse, two nursing technicians, a psychologist and a social worker.