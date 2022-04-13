Hearing and Ocular Screening in neonates is the subject of a new course at UNA-SUS/UFMA – News

Enrollment for the course is now open. Attention to the early identification of disabilities in children through Neonatal Hearing Screening (TAN) and Neonatal Ocular Screening (TON), offered by the Federal University of Maranhão, part of the UNA-SUS Network (UNA-SUS/UFMA). The objective is to train health professionals on the epidemiology, impacts and risk indicators related to hearing and visual impairments in newborns, as well as child development before and after neonatal screening tests.

Professionals, health students and other interested parties can register through the link until October 3, 2022. The start is immediate and, as in all UNA-SUS offers, the course is completely free.

With a workload of 30 hours, the course deals with topics such as: epidemiology of hearing impairment and visual impairment in neonates; risk identifiers for hearing and visual impairment in neonates (clinical history); Neonatal Hearing Screening (TAN) and Neonatal Ocular Screening (TON): concepts, purposes, care network, period of performance and quality indicators of the exams. The steps of the TAN and TON tests are also covered; diagnosis, monitoring and follow-up of neonates; childhood developmental milestones: auditory and visual aspects; records of results and control of referrals.

The educational offer is the result of a partnership between the Directorate of Technologies in Education (DTED/UFMA), through the Open University of the SUS of the Federal University of Maranhão (UNA-SUS/UFMA), with the Ministry of Health – through the Coordination -General Health for Persons with Disabilities (CGSPD/MS).

