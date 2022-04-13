HPV: One dose of vaccine already protects against cervical cancer | Health

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY HPV: One dose of vaccine already protects against cervical cancer, says WHO

One dose of the HPV vaccine is enough to provide solid protection against cervical cancer. The conclusion is the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization of the World Health Organization (SAGE). The expectation is that this will increase vaccination coverage and be a game-changer for disease prevention.

According to the group, the protection against HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer, provided by a single dose of the vaccine is comparable to the two- or three-dose regimens currently used.

Cervical cancer is considered a “silent killer”, almost entirely preventable by the vaccine. However, globally, vaccine adherence has been slow and low, according to the WHO. In 2020, global coverage with two doses was just 13%. A practically insignificant number in relation to the goal of 90% coverage.

Contributing factors include delivery and programmatic challenges, costs related to two-dose delivery, and the relatively high cost of HPV vaccines, particularly for middle-income countries.

In Brazil, the immunizer is offered by the National Immunization Program (PNI) for girls aged 9 to 15 years and boys aged 11 to 14 years. Even so, vaccine coverage for two doses is low. In 2020, the index stood at 40% for girls and 30% for boys. On the other hand, coverage of the first dose was higher, especially for girls: 70%. For boys, it was only 40%.

More than 95% of cervical cancer is caused by sexually transmitted HPV, which is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, with 90% of these women living in low- and middle-income countries.

In order to increase vaccination coverage and eliminate cervical cancer, SAGE recommends a regimen with one or two doses for girls aged 9 to 20 years and two doses, with an interval of 6 months between them, for women over 21 years. Previously, the recommendation was at least two doses.

Immunocompromised individuals, including those with HIV, should receive three doses if possible and, if not, at least two doses. There is limited evidence on the effectiveness of a single dose in this group.

“I firmly believe that elimination of cervical cancer is possible. This single-dose recommendation has the potential to move us faster towards our goal of having 90% of girls vaccinated at age 15 by 2030,” said Dr Princess Nothemba. (Ninth) Simelela, Deputy Director-General of the WHO.

