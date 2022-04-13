‘Hundreds of rapes have been recorded’, including of a baby

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said today in a speech to Lithuania’s parliament that “hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded” since the start of the war with Russia on February 24. According to Zelensky, among the victims are teenage girls and young children, as well as a baby. According to the English newspaper “Mirror”, a Russian soldier was arrested for raping a baby.

“Hundreds of rape cases have been recorded, including underage girls, very young children… AND even a baby! It’s scary to talk about it now. But it’s true, it happened,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky also reaffirmed that Ukraine is investigating possible war crimes committed by Russia.

Almost every day new mass graves are found. Evidence is being collected. [São] Thousands and thousands of victims. Hundreds of cases of brutal torture. Human corpses are still found in storm drains and basements. Bodies bound and mutilated. There are quite large villages that have almost no inhabitants. Hundreds of children are orphans. That is, at least hundreds of children, because we still don’t know the exact number of victims. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian president also criticized Russia for calling the war a “special operation”.

“I wonder how the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation and other authors of this ‘special operation’ assess their results now? After such crimes,” he said.

UN says allegations must be investigated

In a speech at the UN Security Council (United Nations) yesterday, the executive director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, said that allegations of rape and sexual abuse in Ukraine must be investigated.

“A combination of mass displacement with a large presence of recruits and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags,” Bahous said.

“The risk of human trafficking is increasing as the situation becomes more desperate. Young women and unaccompanied adolescents are at particular risk,” he added.

The comments came after her visit to Moldova, which Bahous said had taken in about 95,000 Ukrainian refugees, while “thousands more” transited through the country. She noted that those arriving were largely women, children and the elderly.

Bahous also called for more resources for police forces on the Moldovan-Ukraine border “so that they can guarantee support for victims of gender violence and trafficking.”

“Gender-sensitive, survivor-centered response must be at the heart of all humanitarian action,” Bahous said.