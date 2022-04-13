I had the flu vaccine less than 6 months ago, should I get vaccinated again? – 04/12/2022

The vaccination campaign against influenza, the virus that causes the flu, has been underway in Brazil since April 4, 2022. However, at the end of last year and beginning of this year there was an unexpected outbreak of influenza A strain (subtype darwin) in several Brazilian states, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia.

To contain the dangers of the disease, local health departments distributed some doses remaining from 2021. Even so, those who received this early dose should be vaccinated again, as explained by Flávia Bravo, director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations). “We found that the strain was not present in that immunizer and there was no cross-protection, so in reality it did not protect from the subtype that was causing the epidemic.”

Now, the vaccine used in the vaccination campaign is that of 2022, and it is up to date with the strain that predominated in the previous months. “People should get the vaccine now because it only protects for about six months,” warns the medical expert. “So, regardless of when they got the 2021 vaccine, they need to get the 2022 vaccine,” emphasizes Bravo.

The doctor points out that the elderly, in particular, should be vaccinated as soon as possible, as they may have lower protection, which is around 80%.

When should I get vaccinated?

The first stage of vaccination, between 4/4 and 2/5, is aimed at the elderly over 60 years and health professionals. The second stage, which goes from 3/5 to 3/6, involves children aged between six months and five years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous peoples, teachers, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the Armed Forces.

In this phase, truck drivers and public transport professionals, port workers, prison system employees, young people aged between 12 and 21 under socio-educational measures and the population deprived of liberty will also be covered.

“Trivalent has its days numbered”

Every year, the flu vaccine is updated according to the most circulating strains in the Southern Hemisphere in the previous year, as monitored by the WHO (World Health Organization). It started with the monovalent, which conferred protection to only one predominant strain. Afterwards, the vaccine had to be changed to bivalent.

The trivalent vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute and used in this campaign, contains a variant of the B strain and the H1N1 and H3N2 variants of the A strain.

“The interest is that the population is vaccinated with the best coverage of circulating strains. The days of the trivalent vaccine are numbered and it will be replaced in Brazil by the tetravalent vaccine”, believes the director of SBIm.

This has not yet occurred, according to the specialist, because the Butantan Institute has not been able to produce the tetravalent vaccine to serve the entire population with equity. But it’s a matter of time. “It is possible that next year’s vaccine made available by the public health system will already be the tetravalent vaccine”, evaluates Bravo.

Just to be sure, the trivalent vaccine, currently available through the SUS (Unified Health System) has two strains of influenza A, H1N1 and H3N2, and a strain of influenza B, victoria. On the other hand, the tetravalent —available on the private network— has the victoria and another additional type B lineage, called the yamagata.

“The Ministry of Health offers the trivalent and, as far as we know, influenza A is predominant. But those who can take the tetravalent will be more protected, because we still don’t know exactly which strain will be predominant this year”, concludes the SBIm director. .