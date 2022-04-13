ISGH opens selection process with 61 vacancies

The Institute of Health and Hospital Management (ISGH) is offering 61 opportunities through a selection process, to fill immediate vacancies, in addition to forming a reserve record in health units in Fortaleza. These are middle, technical and higher levels. Registration starts this Thursday, 14th, and continues until May 12th.

The vacancies at ISGH’s headquarters are for IT Technicians, Maintenance Assistant and Administrative Assistant. At the General Hospital Dr. Waldemar Alcântara (HGWA) there are opportunities for Nursing Technicians, Laboratory Assistants and Nurses. At Leonardo da Vinci State Hospital (Helv) there are vacancies for Pharmacy Assistant, Maintenance Assistant, Electrician, Nursing Technician, Laboratory Technician and Pediatrician. At the Ceará Care House (CCC) there are vacancies for Copeiro, Pharmacy Assistant, Nursing Technician, Social Worker, Physiotherapist, Doctor, among others.

In the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) the vacancies are for Delivery Assistant, Logistics Assistant, Maintenance Assistant, Social Worker and Nurse. Finally, vacancies are still being offered in the Primary Health Care Units (UAPS/CAPS), including Refrigeration Mechanic Assistant, Refrigeration Mechanic, Pharmacy Assistant, Logistics Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Receptionist, Social Worker, Nurse, Nutritionist , Psychologist, Occupational Therapist, among other positions.

Salaries range from R$1,212 to R$8,142. Applications can be made on the Instituto Consulplan website (institutoconsulplan.org.br), which also contains the complete public notice. The registration fee is R$ 120.00 for higher education positions and R$ 60.00 for mid-level and technical positions.