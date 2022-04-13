‘It closed everything’: Brazilians tell us about the lockdown in Shanghai | World

Reproduction Youtube 04/13/2022 ‘It closed everything’: Brazilians tell how the lockdown is in Shanghai

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019, the city of Shanghai, with around 26 million inhabitants, has never been through such a strict lockdown. The measure adopted by the Chinese government is the most brusque attempt to try to contain the new wave of cases that arrived in the city.

Those who live in the city had to change their routine and became isolated. The local government has banned people from leaving the house without authorization and even going to supermarkets and pharmacies has been controlled, with the aim of achieving a zero-tolerance policy for Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the new outbreak, the city has recorded peaks of about 27,000 cases in a single day. Brazilians who live in the city told the IG

how are the last days in the city, which lives a new routine because of the strict lockdown.

“The zero covid policy is not a static thing, they have been adapting as the virus changes and we have more vaccines, medicines, etc (…) at first, the government here had tried to isolate areas of Shanghai, such as condominiums and parts of some neighborhoods, but there came a time when it was no longer possible, because the city has about 26 million people and the population density is very high”, said production engineer Felipe Durante, who has lived in the country for almost three years. years old.

He said that initially the government would stagger small lockdowns, separating the city into two sides, but that has changed. “The time came when we had thousands of cases a day and then they announced that they were going to close first one side of the city for four days and then the other side for four days, which is where I live”.

“But when it went to my side to close, they announced that they would not open the other one because there were many positive cases (…) they decided to close everything, supermarket, bakery, restaurant, everything closed and no one could leave the house at first , until everyone is tested”, added Felipe.

If you need to leave the house, the engineer said that people need a special permit from the condominium or from the management of the street where they live. The person needs to explain the reason for the displacement, which is only released in cases of basic need, such as a trip to the pharmacy or supermarket.

Rodrigo do Val, who is president of the Council of Brazilian Citizens of Shanghai and has lived in the city since 2005, said that the lockdown in the city affected the lives of his entire family. “As the situation worsened, with new mass tests being carried out and outbreaks of asymptomatic cases being known, several residential complexes were already subject to restrictions long before, as is the case of my ex-wife and my son, who have already been isolated since the 3rd of March”. And he added: “My wife and I have been in isolation since March 11. Classes, in general, stopped working in person on March 12, in all schools”, he told reportage.

“We spend our days at home, using the time we have to dedicate ourselves to what we can do online, taking care of helping the people we can in the Brazilian community here,” added Rodrigo. Despite the situation, the Brazilian said that the situation there is under control and that the local government has very established protocols to prevent the disease from growing further in the city and expanding to the rest of the country in a new major national outbreak.

“There are many guidelines and they are frequently updated as the number of new cases changes, etc., but they are very organized in dealing with the situation, despite all the difficulties”, he said.

Changes as needed

“The government created a three-stage system here. The first is: if you have an affair in your condo or where you live, everyone has to be isolated for seven days, without exception. After the seven days, tests are carried out to detect if there is still Covid, otherwise, the person can walk through the condominium or street where they live, avoiding agglomerations “, said Felipe Durante, in conversation with the reportage.

And he added: “In the third and best case, the rule is: if there has been no case of Covid in the last 14 days in the condominium or street, people can walk around the city normally.

According to him, the updating of the regions of the cities in the third stage happens periodically, as the local government is constantly monitoring and updating the rules. “They are always learning and trying to adapt as the disease evolves and we have more medicines”.

Rodrigo do Val also stated that the strategy used is very regionalized. “In neighborhoods where there is a new positive case, a two-week quarantine is currently applied for the entire neighborhood. In places where there has been no new case for more than a week, it is possible to leave the apartment and circulate through common areas, patios, gardens, leisure areas, without leaving the residential block. In residential blocks where there have been no cases in the last two weeks, it is possible to move freely through the streets, in your sub-district,” he said.

what does science say

According to Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), what happens today in some regions of Southeast Asia is that, probably, some viruses had low circulation in the region, which contributed to the non-formation of protective barriers. In addition, low immunization, especially among the elderly, may also have contributed to the increase in the number of cases.

“What we have usually seen are countries that are now experiencing big waves are precisely those that have never had a very large spread of the virus. I do not believe that conditions like Shanghai can be reproduced in countries with a previous circulation of the virus and with a higher vaccination rate,” he said.

For the vice-president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and Covid-19 Consultant for the Brazilian Medical Association, Alexandre Naime Barbosa, what is happening in China is that they have implemented a zero Covid policy, with a lot of vigilance, and this has generated a lot of protection. for a while, but with the relaxation of the rules and the consequent opening, the virus managed to enter the country and infect the population more easily.

In addition, the elderly population in China, still very adept at more traditional Chinese medicine, does not have high levels of vaccination, which also helps in the spread and contamination of the disease in the country’s most populous city.

“There is a cultural aspect in China, especially among the elderly, a very large issue of non-vaccination (…) so, when there is flexibility in an environment with little vaccination, we already know the result”, he said. The specialist.

“China is more than correct in carrying out the lockdown, what we need to understand is that the pandemic happens differently in each country”, he added.

“This lights up a very important warning signal, because the Chinese population is very large and there is a great population density. So imagine a virus circulating in this population, new variants may emerge, so the lockdown is very important to prevent this and the spread of the virus to the rest of the country”, concluded Alexandre.

