Joe Biden regulates homemade guns to end mass shootings

‘Ghost guns’ are difficult to trace and responsible for a growing number of cases in the US

Pixabay Firearm attacks are very common in the US.



the president of U.S, Joe Biden, announced this Monday, 11, a new measure to regulate homemade weapons, known as “ghost weapons”, because they have no serial number and are responsible for a growing number of mass shootings. “It is common sense”, proclaimed the American president, when defending this measure at an event on the lawn of the White House which was attended by shooting survivors, parents who lost their children, as well as gun control activists. On a table next to the platform there was one of those weapons that can be purchased on the internet with parts that are assembled in less than half an hour and that the American ruler took the opportunity to show. “This is the weapon. It’s not difficult to assemble. Just have a drill at home and it doesn’t take long. Anyone can order by mail. Anyone,” Biden emphasized. “ghost weapons” are so called because they are difficult for the police to trace as they do not have a serial number.

The measure announced by Biden, which will take effect in four months, changes the current definition of a weapon under federal law to include those broken down into parts and those made with 3D printers. Under the new regulation, the kits of parts that make up the “ghost weapons” will have to have serial numbers that allow their identification and whoever buys them will have to go through the same background check that those who purchase traditional weapons go through. Due to its difficulty in locating, this type of instrument has attracted in recent years those who cannot buy guns in the traditional way because they have a criminal record or because they are under 18 or 21, the legal age to buy guns in the US. According to the group Students Demand Action, “ghost guns” are increasingly being used in school shootings.

School shootings are common in the US

One of the members of that group participated in the event: Mia Tretta, who in 2019 was shot in the abdomen by one of these “ghost guns” and lost two of her classmates in a shooting at her school in Santa Clarita, California. “It is an honor to be here today. Not just because it’s the White House, but because I’m speaking on behalf of two colleagues who can’t be with us, one of them was my best friend,” Tretta said. She recalled how, on November 14, 2019, she woke up worried about a Spanish test she had that day and spent the morning with her friend Dominic Blackwell, laughing and talking. “Until we heard a loud noise. It was a shot. Followed by another sixteen. One of the bullets hit me in the stomach and I somehow managed to get up and run. But Dominic didn’t make it,” Tretta recalled.

He then recounted how his parents told him that his best friend had died and that another classmate, Gracie Muehlberger, who had an “infectious laugh,” had also lost her life. The perpetrator of the shooting was a 16-year-old boy, who committed suicide and used a 45mm semi-automatic pistol that his father had built at home. This shooting served to introduce the issue of “ghost guns” into the political debate, with several attempts at the local level by Democrats to regulate them.

*With information from EFE