Klaus? Courier in Antarctica seeks employees and pays up to BRL 10,000

posted on 04/12/2022 15:56 / updated on 04/12/2022 16:07



(credit: Britsh Antartic Survey)

Have you ever thought about working as a postman in the coldest place in the world? For those interested in the Klaus movie-like job, the opportunity is available.

The most remote post office in the world, which is at the most extreme point of the planet, is looking for new employees.

There are three vacancies at the Port Lockroy branch, which is located on Goudier Island, one of the most visited places in Antarctica. The roles are: base leader, store manager and general assistant. Salaries can reach more than R$ 10 thousand.

>> base leader: salary of £1800 per month (about R$10,943)

>> store manager: £1,550 salary

>> general assistant: salary £1250

Those selected will have to stay on the island for five months, between the end of October and March 2023, which is the tourist season in the region.

The hires are part of a strategy on the island to attract visitors, as the place was closed for most of the covid-19 pandemic.

Applicants must have a visa to work in the UK and can apply until 25 April here.