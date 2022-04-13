LATAM opens its new VIP lounge in the international terminal at Santiago Airport

THE LATAM opened its newest VIP room in Santiago International Airport (SCL). According to the company, the renovated space is dedicated to its frequent flyers and passengers. premium of partner airlines.

“Our customers are always guiding our decisions and we continue to move forward in an experience where everyone can choose what is important to their trip. Aware of this, we promote changes and innovations in our new VIP lounge in Santiago to create a space that highlights the best of our region and where there are options for everyone to enjoy their time in the best way.”says Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers at LATAM Airlines Group.

About the new LATAM VIP lounge

LATAM states that the new space has important sustainable attributes, with emphasis on the use of 80% renewable energy in its operation, interactive games with educational themes about recycling and conservation, recycling points and carbon footprint compensation through projects conservation of unique ecosystems in the region.

The executive also stressed that “This is another step in the group’s sustainability strategy, which we are convinced should be an aspect of all our areas. He must guide us and be at the center of what we do.”

The new space features a series of artistic sculptures, mostly made with recycled materials from emerging South American artists. Ximena Guzmán (Chile), Sofía Donován (Argentina) and Percy Zorrilla (Peru) are among the artists who will exhibit their work in the new room.

The services offered to passengers will also be renewed, ranging from lockers to store hand luggage, sleeping areas, special space for children and families, showers, open bar, buffet service with Latin American cuisine, ironing service, shoeshine and coworking areas.

The new lounge is available to all passengers traveling or stopping on international flights in Santiago.

access rules

The space is located in the new Terminal 2 of Santiago airport and, as of today (12), is available to all customers in the Black Signature, Black and Platinum categories of the LATAM Pass program, and for cabin flights. premiumpassengers of partner airlines and business partners.

About the new terminal in Santiago

Santiago International Airport opened its newest international terminal with a total investment of US$ 990 million (approximately R$ 4.6 billion), with the intention of being one of the most modern in South America.

With the expansion of the existing terminal to more than 248,400 m², and now readjusted for domestic traffic, the airport’s capacity has more than doubled, from 16 to 38 million passengers per year. The work was carried out by VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Astaldi, a company of the VINCI Airports Group, which manages the Chilean airport.

For more information, access our article about the new terminal at this link.

Will any reader with a trip to Chile visit the new LATAM VIP room? Be sure to share your experience in the comments.

For more information about the lounges from LATAM, click here.