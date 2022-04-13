learn how to get vaccinated for free

The Ministry of Health launched, on the 4th, the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles. The goal is to immunize 76.5 million Brazilians who belong to the groups most vulnerable to the two infections.
The doses are offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the 38 thousand vaccination posts spread across the country. Most of them are open from Monday to Friday, between 8 am and 5 pm.
The Health Departments of each state have the autonomy to define the places for the application of immunizers and must provide the complete list with addresses and vaccination schedules on their websites.
The objective of the campaign is to prevent complications from influenza and measles to prevent the circulation of viruses and the pressure on the health system from preventable diseases.
Vaccination takes place in two stages, according to priority groups. The first group is made up of people aged 60 and over and health workers, who can be vaccinated until May 2.
Between May 2 and June 3, children aged between 6 months and 5 years (up to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days) will be immunized; pregnant and postpartum women; teachers; people with chronic illnesses and permanent disabilities; Indian people; and professional categories that are most at risk, such as truck drivers and members of the security forces.
The target audience must go to the vaccination posts with an identity document with photo, CPF and, when possible, with the vaccination card.
According to the Ministry of Health, more than 80 million doses of the flu vaccine – the trivalent Influenza – were sent to the states and the Federal District. The immunizing agent produced by the Butantan Institute is effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B of the influenza virus.
So far there is no provision to extend vaccination to other groups, such as older children or adults, as happened last year.
See the list of groups that can be vaccinated in the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles:
First stage – April 4th to May 2nd:
- Elderly aged 60 years and over (influenza);
- Health workers (influenza and measles).
Second stage – May 2nd to June 3rd:
- Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) (influenza and measles);
- Pregnant women and postpartum women (influenza);
- Indigenous peoples (influenza);
- Teachers (flu);
- People with comorbidities (flu);
- People with permanent disabilities (flu);
- Professionals from security and rescue forces and the Armed Forces (influenza);
- Truck drivers and workers of urban and long-distance collective road transport of passengers (flu);
- Port workers (influenza);
- Prison system officials (influenza);
- Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures (influenza);
- Population deprived of liberty (influenza).