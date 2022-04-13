April 12, 2022 – 1:01 pm

Registration starts this Thursday (14) and continues until May 12 through the website of Instituto Consulplan, organizer of the event.

You Leonardo Da Vinci State Hospitals (Helv), General Dr. Waldemar Alcântara and the Ceará Care House open selective process to fill out immediate vacancies and booking registration formation. There are also opportunities for Emergency Care Units (UPAs) Messejana, Praia do Futuro, Autran Nunes, Canindezinho, Conjunto Ceará and José Walter. There are more than 60 positions. All equipment is located in Strength and are part of the network of Ceará Health Department (Sesa), being administered by the Institute of Health and Hospital Management (ISGH). These are mid-level, technical and higher-level positions. Registration starts this Thursday (14th) and continues until May 12th. through the website of Instituto Consulplan, organizer of the event.

Salaries vary between R$1,212 and R$8,142. The registration fee is R$120 for higher-level positions and R$60 for mid-level and technical positions.









