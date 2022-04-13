Lockdown in Shanghai separates parents and babies, makes workers sleep in factories – News

The rulers of Shanghai, China, have implemented in recent weeks a tough policy of confinement for the entire city, with the aim of controlling the newest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. new coronavirus in the region.

The 14 daily confirmed cases on March 23 became 828 on April 7 as the Omicron variant spread rapidly across China’s most populous city of 25 million people.

The rules imposed by the local government soon began to annoy Shanghai residents, who were split into two sides – the Huangpu River was used as a landmark. According to politicians, the objective was to stagger the testing of the population.

But none of the rules caused as much outrage as the separation of parents and babies. All children over 2 years of age who tested positive for the disease were immediately isolated, without even allowing those responsible to accompany them to treatment centers.





The large sheds where the babies were kept did not have the necessary support from nurses to take care of the children in the right way. With the reports of abuse, the government relaxed this rule and authorized parents who tested positive to stay with their children.

China’s zero-tolerance policy for Covid has resulted in the country recording just 387,620 cases and 4,638 deaths, despite having a total population estimated at 1.4 billion.

All this population control and mass testing, however, were not able to contain the Ômicron variant, responsible for the new outbreak in Shanghai.

As it is the main financial center of the country, industrial owners have asked employees to sleep in factories, to prevent them from having contact with other people and contracting the disease.





Those who test positive for Covid-19 may be taken to collective isolation centers. According to the BBC, these facilities do not have showers or space for everyone.

The frustration of Shanghai residents, who could not even take their pets for a walk, made the local government to ease isolation in some neighborhoodsallowing people to leave the house.



