Man introduces 2-kilogram gym weight inside himself and stops at the hospital – Metro World News Brasil

On Wednesday (6) of April, the story of a 54-year-old patient from Manaus, gained an approach published on the scientific research platform International Journal of Surgery Casa Reports. Information is from the Metrópoles news portal.

In the capital of Amazonas, the man would have sought medical assistance and reported having stomach pains, nausea and difficulty in evacuating. According to him, the symptoms had persisted for two days.

However, details of what could be the cause of that condition had not been provided.

When an X-ray scan was carried out to discover the problem, a weight of two kilograms was found inside the man.

The goal was about 20 centimeters long, similar to those used in gyms for arm exercises.

The object inside the man – a dumbbell – was found between the patient’s rectum and large intestine. After the examination, the man assumed that he would have introduced the gym weight into his body with the aim of feeling sexual satisfaction.

The medical procedure for the removal of the dumbbell

Doctors performed a procedure to remove the dumbbell from inside the man. Then, the medical team sedated the patient and started the process.

There was an attempt to remove the object with surgical forceps. However, it was not possible to handle the dumbbell. Therefore, one of the team’s surgeons had to remove the weight from the gym with his hands.

After three days in the hospital, the man was discharged and is doing well.

When reporting what happened, the medical team stressed the importance of health professionals being careful in cases like this. Because the patient may feel embarrassed and not reveal what may have caused the problem.