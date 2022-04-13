Mayor says 403 civilian bodies were found in Bucha







Ukrainians found several mass graves with dead civilians in Bucha Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

Authorities in the city of Bucha, which is about 25 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital Kiev, reported on Tuesday that 403 bodies of civilians killed during the occupation by Russian troops had been found.

According to the city’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, that number should increase because the military is still searching the rubble of destroyed houses. In addition, he stated that the final data will only be known when the residents who fled will be able to return to their homes.

The numbers are not independently verifiable due to ongoing conflicts.

The images of Bucha shocked the world in early April, when Ukrainian troops regained control of the city after more than 30 days of Russian occupation. Hundreds of civilian bodies were dumped on the streets of the municipality, and mass graves were found in parks.

The Russians deny they murdered the villagers, saying the Ukrainians did it themselves. However, many of the bodies had signs that they had been dead for days before Kiev forces arrived.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the images of the city “are fake news” and that the international community took the action “under a false flag” to damage the image of the country’s troops.

rape allegations

This Tuesday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, again accused the Russian military of committing “hundreds of rapes”, including children and a baby, in a comment echoed by the portal Ukrinform.

According to the president, “in the occupied areas liberated by Ukraine, work continues to record and investigate war crimes committed by Russia.” Kiev even created an “archive” to compute all the alleged crimes of the troops that invaded the country.

“Almost every day, we find mass graves. Thousands of victims, hundreds of brutal cases of torture. We find dead bodies in holes and basements. Bodies tied up and mutilated. Hundreds of orphans, at least a hundred children, and hundreds were reported. of rapes between underage girls and very young children – including a baby,” he said.