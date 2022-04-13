Mega photo of the Sun shows human form? Understand what’s behind the image and what the science reveals | Science

Share on WhatsApp

As much as our eyes tend to find human figures in every corner, science explains that behind the yellow and gold lines there are actually concepts such as gas, plasma, magnetic arcs and geomagnetic storms capable of interfering with life on Earth.

It sounds complicated, but they are phenomena that are under some of the layers of the megaphoto and they don’t just dictate the dynamics of our 4.5 billion-year-old star.

The Sun and its phenomena can affect everything from the functioning of Internet and GPS systems here on Earth to the safety of astronauts on space missions. And everything is there, revealed or under other areas that the photo did not reach.

Human form? Image shows a detail of the highest resolution photo of the Sun ever taken.

What does the image actually show?

The photo, a set of 25 individual images, was taken by the high-resolution space telescope attached to the probe launched in 2020 by NASA together with the European Space Agency, ESA.

In the image, in addition to being possible to see an intriguing human figure (a phenomenon that psychology calls pareidolia – recognition of a familiar image, sound or object in a random stimulus, such as seeing animal shapes in clouds), what we have highlighted is the last layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, the solar coronawhich is much hotter than the surface of the star.

Yes, just like the Earth, the Sun has an atmosphere. And it is divided into two parts, the chromospherethe lowest layer, and the crown (the one we actually see in the images).

The brightest regions in the photo are called sunspots or active regions, places of high concentration of magnetic field. This means that, unlike what we imagine when we look into space, the Sun it’s not a static ball.

The magnetic fields are constantly producing a “dance” of gas and plasma, the material that forms the star.

“The Sun is a very active star. It has periods when these active regions appear in greater numbers (which we call solar maximum) and periods when they appear almost not at all,” says Alessandra Abe Pacini, scientist in the CIRES/NOAA Space Physics group at the University of Colorado.

What has long puzzled scientists is the fact that the warming dynamics of these regions is something unique.

Unlike expected, the outermost layer of our star (the corona seen in the ESA photo) is hotter than its surface. These are temperatures that reach the million mark, while the solar surface reaches “only” 5,000 degrees Celsius.

Adriana Valio, astronomer at the Mackenzie Radio Astronomy and Astrophysics Center, explains that this is curious because here on Earth, when we think of a bonfire, for example, the hottest regions that burn are precisely in the lower layers, the inverse of the dynamics. of the sun.

“I find this barbaric,” he says. “It’s a question that’s been puzzling for more than 30 years and one that the probe will be able to solve.”

The Sun as seen by Solar Orbiter in extreme ultraviolet light at a distance of approximately 75 million kilometers.

The ‘tomography’ of the solar atmosphere

ESA has also released images that show the Sun’s chromosphere. There are four ‘color’ images that reveal details about this layer of the atmosphere that is not visible here from Earth.

Adriana Valio explains that the probe has two groups of instruments: imaging cameras, which take the high-resolution photos at the beginning of this report, and tools that make a kind of “tomography” of the Sun, measuring the density of the stars’ particles and the wind. solar.

On Solar Orbiter, this “CT scanner” is an instrument called a SPICE. His job is to understand how the Sun creates and controls the heliosphere, the region of space where our sun exerts its influence.

“The Sun has a continuous flow of particles. This flow fills the entire Solar System”, explains Valio. “And Solar Orbiter has been able to map, for the first time, where this solar wind comes from.”

Colors show different points of the Sun's atmosphere.

Why map where this solar wind comes from?

The 4 brightest, whitish regions in the center of the images in the figure above show the most active areas of our Sun. It is precisely in them where there is greater concentration of magnetic field.

An example of an active region captured by the ESA spacecraft is the image of the top of this matter, which resembles the figure of a man “coming out” of the Sun. In it we can see magnetic arcs, super energetic particles in a spiral shape.

Pacini explains that these active regions can eventually explode. They have very high temperatures, but they are not yet called solar flares. They are about 400,000 to 1 million degrees Celsius. If, in fact, they explode, they reach tens of millions of degrees.

One of Solar Orbiter’s goals is precisely to better understand the activity of the Sun and how this solar magnetic field works. Show how and where solar winds come from.

“It is with this magnetic activity that solar flares and mass ejections occur, when billions of tons of matter are thrown into the interplanetary medium and can even reach Earth”, says Adriana Valio.

Understanding these processes will be key to figuring out how these solar flares arise and how this influences our space weather.

European satellites of the Galileo program should be launched in the 2nd semester to compete with the GPS system

This is important because it is not just the aurora borealis that is caused by the effects of solar activity. Internet signals, GPS and even electrical power transmission can be impacted by these geomagnetic storms, hence the importance of predicting these events.

“We also have lethal doses of solar radiation. If we have an unprotected astronaut while on a mission outside the International Space Station, for example, that is a problem”, says the astronomer.

The professor also explains that, in the past, several billion dollar satellites were lost because of this problem. Nowadays, the main concern is with GPS systems.

“GPS use satellites. Today all planes land and take off automatically because of this technology. So this can really be a serious problem”, warns the researcher.

According to NASA, the strongest geomagnetic storm ever recorded was the so-called Carrington Event, named after British astronomer Richard Carrington. It was he who observed the solar eruption of September 1, 1859 that triggered the event.

At the time, telegraph systems around the world had problems and their operators even suffered electrical discharges.

The event was so unusual that aurora borealis could be seen in Central American countries such as Cuba, Bahamas, Jamaica, El Salvador.

“Everything that happens on the Sun will disrupt the Earth’s environment. Today our society depends heavily on space technology and all of this depends, in turn, on space weather”, recalls astronomer Alessandra Pacini.

“The importance of understanding the origin of these solar flares is really the ability to predict it. We have to know when they will happen so that we can protect ourselves.”